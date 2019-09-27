Think No Think Album Review

On their full-length follow-up to 2017's Silent City, arena indie trio Think No Think trades the psych-skin hide of "Nien" for meat well done. Blazers like "Senile Animal" and "Donkey" burn fast with Surfer Rosa spark, but the Austinites cook best when they smolder. Take the key jangle of "Hypnotique," where drummer Nick Bakke's midtempo bop leaves the door open for post-punk friction between bass anchor Lee Adams and guitarist John Dowey. Cracked treble clusters can't disrupt the clear signal of bandleader Dowey's vocals, and on the title track, he invokes the Soft Boys' harmonies through high whine intonations. Even fastball "Dinosaur Three" dodges any post-Dischord indie league notions and curves toward something more major league, as crisp vocals and guitar bling in unison with an emerald glow like a rudimentary Thin Lizzy. Their battle cry comes most alive on anthemic finale "Clozer," where Dowey pleads, "Come along for the ride." One foot in the dive bar and an eye fixed on the main stage, Think No Think want the airwaves.