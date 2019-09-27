Music

Galactic Protector

Evening (Burning Witches Records)

Reviewed by Rick Weaver, Fri., Sept. 27, 2019

Texas Platters

When metal bassist Bryan Richie put down the Sword and picked up a MIDI, assuming the role of a lo-bit Galactic Protector, he dropped big clean melodies from Seventies/Eighties soundtracks into an Atari valley of bottom-rich binary fantasy while avoiding the contemporary retro pitfalls and trick floors of contemporary vaporwave and dungeon synth. To make the drop, "Amaryllis" climbs at millennial leisure, like Jean-Jacques Perrey reclining while casually flashing his "Passport to the Future" at customs. As it lifts, "Amuse Bouche" sways its wings. "Tarsier" dodges clouds near sunset drift, and the spare aerodynamics of "Greige" lilt across a spotless sky. Though guided by linearity, the durational richness of Richie's 15-track mood feels less like a straight shot and more like a round trip: gratifying, tangible, circular. At its tail end, "Mother" fires the mix, sending chorused guitar into the bright bliss and burst of oblivion. Evening elegantly trails not a fantastic voyage, but a static trip through valley dreams, a spartan digital cruise where excursion flatlines into a perma-meditative state.

****


Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Bayonne
Drastic Measures (Record Review)

Elise Barbin, May 3, 2019

Texas Platters
Sine
Insomniæ (Record Review)

Christina Garcia, May 3, 2019

More by Rick Weaver
Texas Platters
Golden Dawn Arkestra
Darkness Falls on the Edge of Time (Record Review)

Sept. 20, 2019

Texas Platters
USA/Mexico
Matamoros (Record Review)

Aug. 16, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Galactic Protector

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Big K.R.I.T., Domani Harris at Emo's
San La Muerte Fest day one w/ Padkarosda, Over, Scan, Three Rose Charm, Malpractica, Slaughterstein at Hotel Vegas
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  