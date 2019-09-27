Music

Brockhampton

Ginger (RCA / Question Everything)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Sept. 27, 2019

Texas Platters

Lost in a fog of synths, Kevin Abstract's falsetto cries, "I don't know where I'm goin'/ If I gotta take the high road, I'm rollin," rippling adrift and unmoored on opener "No Halo." Neither pessimistic nor impassioned, the rest of Ginger mirrors this wary sentiment. Scarred by the burdens of trauma, anxiety, heartbreak, the onetime San Marcos pop-rap collective's second major label release evidences all of the hallmark themes found on Brockhampton's All-American Trash from 2016, teenage angst now giving way to a bedlam of millennial malaise.

Dom McLennon and Matt Champion exchange lines on addiction and/or hopscotch nostalgia in acoustic reverie "Sugar." Kevin Abstract unpacks toxic masculinity whilst Joba free-falls into cerebral elegy and murky loneliness on the druggy, atmospheric "Big Boy." In hard-hitting twofer "Boy Bye" and "St. Percy," the group slips back to its zany boy band personalities that leap about on the unpredictable "If You Pray Right," as New Orleans brass and Nintendo-style instrumentals reintroduce the band's manic energy.

Yet, unlike the unorthodox Saturation trilogy (2017) or erratic Iridescence (2018), the album brims with delicate moments like the title track and standout "Victor Roberts." In the former, plumes of electronics caress empathetic lines with genuine emotion, while the latter introduces new associate Victor Roberts with crystallized observations of childhood trauma and grimy electricity. Exhibition of vulnerability and invincibility, Ginger blood-lets an emotional palette where wounds are finally left to heal.

****


Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Brockhampton
Friday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Brockhampton
Iridescence (Record Review)

Jeremy Steinberger, Oct. 5, 2018

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Grupo Fantasma
American Music Vol. VII (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, April 19, 2019

Texas Platters
T$O – Trill Shit Only
T$O – Trill Shit Only (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, April 12, 2019

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Jimmie Vaughan
Baby, Please Come Home (Record Review)

Sept. 6, 2019

Texas Platters
Billy Harvey
Pie (Record Review)

Aug. 16, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Brockhampton

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Big K.R.I.T., Domani Harris at Emo's
San La Muerte Fest day one w/ Padkarosda, Over, Scan, Three Rose Charm, Malpractica, Slaughterstein at Hotel Vegas
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  