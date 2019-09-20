Music

Roger Wallace

Live at the White Horse

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019

Texas Platters

This is hands down one of the best, purest country albums released in Austin this year, and already there've been a few (Mike & the Moonpies, Croy & the Boys, Paul Cauthen). Wallace escaped his native Tennessee in 1994 to pursue his vision of honky-tonk glory in Austin. Twenty-five years grinding it out here alongside Austin's finest roots accompanists (lead/steel guitarist Jim Stringer, bassist Brad Fordham, drum deity Lisa Pankratz) plus propelling countless pairs of boots across sawdust-strewn floors results in Live at the White Horse. Whether rocking one of his perfect, self-penned gems like "The Runaround" and "That Kind of Lonely" or interpreting twangy classics from Marty Robbins ("Sugaree Sugaree") and Webb Pierce (the Mel Tillis-written "I Ain't Never"), Wallace embodies roadhouse country like few can. Welcome to an unvarnished, audio-verité account of a typical Friday night at 500 Comal Street in East Austin.

****

Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Roger Wallace
Texas Platters
Roger Wallace
It's About Time (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Nov. 16, 2007

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Scott H. Biram & Jesse Dayton
"Monkey David Wine" b / w "Single Again" (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters
Cactus Lee
Cactus Lee, Texas Yard Sale (Record Review)

Kevin Curtin, Aug. 16, 2019

More by Tim Stegall
How a Collaboration Between Roky Erickson and Doug Sahm Became Part of the Blueprint for Punk Rock
How a Collaboration Between Roky Erickson and Doug Sahm Became Part of the Blueprint for Punk Rock
Chapter one of the Austin Punk Chronicles concludes with two local legends setting the stage for a global music revolution

Aug. 9, 2019

The Origins of Austin Punk in the Aftermath of the 13th Floor Elevators
The Origins of Austin Punk in the Aftermath of the 13th Floor Elevators
Roky Erickson hurtles toward Doug Sahm

Aug. 2, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Roger Wallace

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Ceremony, Glitterer, Glaare, Ninth Circle
at Barracuda
Butcher Bear's In the Park w/ Black Taffy, Jane Claire, the Heavy Twelves, HARA, Expansions of Q, Cactus Lee, Soundfounder, Reaganometry, DJ Chicken George, Multi-Tracker at Givens Recreation Park
Ozomatli, Superfónicos [outside] at Mohawk
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  