Roger Wallace
Live at the White Horse
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019
This is hands down one of the best, purest country albums released in Austin this year, and already there've been a few (Mike & the Moonpies, Croy & the Boys, Paul Cauthen). Wallace escaped his native Tennessee in 1994 to pursue his vision of honky-tonk glory in Austin. Twenty-five years grinding it out here alongside Austin's finest roots accompanists (lead/steel guitarist Jim Stringer, bassist Brad Fordham, drum deity Lisa Pankratz) plus propelling countless pairs of boots across sawdust-strewn floors results in Live at the White Horse. Whether rocking one of his perfect, self-penned gems like "The Runaround" and "That Kind of Lonely" or interpreting twangy classics from Marty Robbins ("Sugaree Sugaree") and Webb Pierce (the Mel Tillis-written "I Ain't Never"), Wallace embodies roadhouse country like few can. Welcome to an unvarnished, audio-verité account of a typical Friday night at 500 Comal Street in East Austin.
