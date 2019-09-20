Midland
Let It Roll (Big Machine)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019
Riding 2017's double Grammy-nominated debut, Midland's sophomore LP continues to walk an impeccable line of throwback Eighties neo-trad country that's both radio-polished and spiked with a modern, hipster-fashioned flair. Credit hit songwriting duo Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, who find a perfect vehicle in the Texas trio and clearly know how to drive it. Lead single "Mr. Lonely" boogies with a wash of steel guitar, while "Cheatin' Songs" drifts with a cool, Gulf Coast melody behind Mark Wystrach's perfected touch of twang. Requisite barstool brooder "Every Song's a Drinking Song" sets up the group's Southern rocking anthem "21st Century Honky Tonk American Band." Despite easy-listening atrocity "Lost in the Night," Let It Roll sparkles with more gems than the locals' custom suits.
