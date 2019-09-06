Music

Spoon

Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon (Matador)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., Sept. 6, 2019

Texas Platters

A tight 13 tracks culled from 23 years of swaggering indie rock, Spoon's first comp reaches as far back as 2001's Girls Can Tell for the title track to Everything Hits at Once. Bookended by excellence, the LP opens with the sleepy-sultry hypnotics of "I Turn My Camera On," frontman Britt Daniel's voice slipping from falsetto to soulful rasp, and closes with sharp new track "No Bullets Spent." Two of Spoon's most beloved earworms anchor the middle – "The Way We Get By," with its runaway piano, and "The Underdog," cruising atop frenetic acoustic guitar, horns, and the hopefulness of a mid-Aughts indie anthem – but recent hit wannabe "Hot Thoughts" follows immediately and nearly neutralizes them. In that sense, The Best of Spoon feels like a misnomer title. Daniel recently told the Chronicle he intended the band's new compilation for folks with a "passing familiarity" of the band, and that's where it hits its mark. Here's your gateway LP to Spoon, not a comprehensive overview.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Spoon
Faster Than Sound: Spoon-Feeding the Hits With Britt Daniel
Faster Than Sound: Spoon-Feeding the Hits With Britt Daniel
Spoon frontman talks Beto, streaming, and 26 years of steadfast indie rock

Rachel Rascoe, July 19, 2019

Spoon's <i>Hot Thoughts</i> Remodels the Locals' Art-Funk
Spoon's Hot Thoughts Remodels the Locals' Art-Funk
Britt Daniel and Jim Eno talk about the rise of R&B in the band's sound

Tim Stegall, June 2, 2017

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Tall, Dark, & Handsome (Record Review)

Reid Jowers, Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Turn Off the News (Build a Garden) (Record Review)

Abby Johnston, Aug. 16, 2019

More by Libby Webster
Texas Platters
Pataphysics
The Future of Synth-Rock (Record Review)

Aug. 9, 2019

Lucy Dacus Takes Center Stage in <i>ACL</i> Debut
Lucy Dacus Takes Center Stage in ACL Debut
Julien Baker’s last-minute cancellation spotlights Virginian

July 31, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Spoon

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Bleached, The Paranoyds, Pollen Rx
at Barracuda
Songwriters in the round w/ Sonny Throckmorton, Bruce Channel, Rock Killough, Craig Dillingham at Poodies Hilltop Roadhouse
Castle Og, Enjoy the Weather, The Smile Bunch at 523 Thompson
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  