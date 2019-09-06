Music

Jimmie Vaughan

Baby, Please Come Home (Last Music Co.)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Sept. 6, 2019

Texas Platters

Jimmie Vaughan endures. Blues royalty beginning in Seventies Austin, the master guitarist co-founded the Fabulous Thunderbirds and set himself up for a Grammy-winning career now six solid solo LPs in with latest entry Baby, Please Come Home. Brimming with material that inspired a teenage Vaughan in the Dallas suburb of Oak Cliff, the LP wheelbarrows through the Lloyd Price-penned title track with a flurry of brass honks grounded by corporeal six-string shuffles. First studio release in eight years, the 13-track disc lives and breathes the longtime local's mastery of blues, country, even samba rock. On Lefty Frizell's "No One to Talk To (But the Blues)," Vaughan's softly weathered timbre shifts the original's crushing lamentation into weary-eyed heartache. Etta James' "Be My Lovey Dovey" loosens up with a greasy horn section and subs out its original interpreter's purple-dress cool for blue-eyed longing. On song of contrasts "Hold It," Mike Flanigin's Hammond organ suspends in air, buoyed by George Rains' pocket percussion, and Vaughan's coiled Stratocaster. "I'm Still in Love With You," the rhythmic "So Glad," and chicken-pickin' "Baby What's Wrong" serve up their guitarist's tasty trademark blues – elegant, minimalist, alive. No need to reinvent the wheel when it rides so smooth.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Jimmie Vaughan
Margaret Moser Tribute: Jimmie Vaughan
Jimmie Vaughan
“Everything back then felt like us versus them – and she was one of us”

Andy Langer, June 30, 2017

Texas Platters
Jimmie Vaughan, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Plays More Blues, Ballads & Favorites, The Best of the Fabulous Thunderbirds: Early Birds Special (Record Review)

Margaret Moser, July 22, 2011

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Reckless Kelly
Bulletproof Live (Record Review)

Reid Jowers, Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters
Sour Bridges
Neon Headed Fool (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Aug. 16, 2019

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Billy Harvey
Pie (Record Review)

Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters
Dayglow
Fuzzybrain (Record Review)

Aug. 9, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jimmie Vaughan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Bleached, The Paranoyds, Pollen Rx
at Barracuda
Songwriters in the round w/ Sonny Throckmorton, Bruce Channel, Rock Killough, Craig Dillingham at Poodies Hilltop Roadhouse
Castle Og, Enjoy the Weather, The Smile Bunch at 523 Thompson
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  