Music

Croy & the Boys Album Review

Howdy High-Rise (Spaceflight)

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Sept. 6, 2019

Croy & the Boys Album Review

Eight of the 12 songs on Croy & the Boys' sophomore platter plainly rail against Austin's bougie urbanity, exploitative property development, and widespread affordability issues. It's a righteous collection of topical tunes that could easily be assailed as overly preachy if it weren't accurate and cleverly penned. "I'm Broke" characterizes the stylistic vein of Howdy High-Rise: proletariat Roger Miller honky-tonk. On choice cut "It Seems Like You Can't Just Be Poor Anymore," frontman Corey Baum's buttery voice laments a world with no room for the working class. He interrogates a condo building via the titular waltz, ultimately accusing it of driving his friends out of town. If you don't like moralizing, rush to skip "Gentrification," in which the onetime Dumb member spells out terms like "cultural elitism" and "hegemony," before comparing new Austin to "A Wes Anderson film ... with about as much cultural depth." In articulating the frustration of being a woke mid-30s white guy watching rich folks drain a unique city's culture, Baum effectively taps the zeitgeist of Austin 2019.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Croy & the Boys
Texas Platters
Croy & The Boys
Hey Come Back (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Nov. 18, 2016

More by Kevin Curtin
Third Man Records Releases Ghost Wolves 7-inch
Third Man Records Releases Ghost Wolves 7-inch
Austin duo pair up with Jack White’s label

Sept. 6, 2019

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Is a Metal Band Now
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Is a Metal Band Now
Stubb’s appearance showcases thrash aptitude

Sept. 5, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Croy & the Boys

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Bleached, The Paranoyds, Pollen Rx
at Barracuda
Songwriters in the round w/ Sonny Throckmorton, Bruce Channel, Rock Killough, Craig Dillingham at Poodies Hilltop Roadhouse
Castle Og, Enjoy the Weather, The Smile Bunch at 523 Thompson
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  