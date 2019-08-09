Willie Nelson
Ride Me Back Home (Legacy)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 9, 2019
The Willie Nelson renaissance continues. Following up last year's double shot of Sinatra covers and Last Man Standing with enough new gems to sparkle up the set list, Ride Me Back Home also lingers heavily on mortality, though with a distinct Willie wink on the light, rolling originals "Come on Time" and "One More Song to Write." Poignancy instead strikes with Guy Clark's bittersweet "My Favorite Picture of You" and timely "Immigrant Eyes," along with the horse sanctuary title track. The family rollick of Mac Davis' "It's Hard to Be Humble" injects some fun, but the piano-tinkled "Stay Away From Lonely Places" shines with classic Nelson songwriting magic.
