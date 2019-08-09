Mike & the Moonpies
Cheap Silver & Solid Country Gold
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 9, 2019
Having burnt up the better part of America's highways, honky-tonk road dogs Mike & the Moonpies hit Europe and returned with an even more classic country sound. Recruiting the London Symphony Orchestra and recording at Abbey Road Studios, the Austin quintet immediately resets on opener "Cheap Silver" as a sharp rush of strings bend into a lush sway under Mike Harmeier's barstool croon. The result drives the locals into Seventies Mickey Gilley territory, while "You Look Good in Neon" swings behind smooth steel and "Danger" taps Shooter Jennings. Aaron Sinclair's "Young in Love" rings gorgeous and melancholy, as does the closing, string-laden cover of "London Homesick Blues." Old dogs sometimes learn exceptional new tricks.
