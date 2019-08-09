Music

Mike & the Moonpies

Cheap Silver & Solid Country Gold

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 9, 2019

Texas Platters

Having burnt up the better part of America's highways, honky-tonk road dogs Mike & the Moonpies hit Europe and returned with an even more classic country sound. Recruiting the London Symphony Orchestra and recording at Abbey Road Studios, the Austin quintet immediately resets on opener "Cheap Silver" as a sharp rush of strings bend into a lush sway under Mike Harmeier's barstool croon. The result drives the locals into Seventies Mickey Gilley territory, while "You Look Good in Neon" swings behind smooth steel and "Danger" taps Shooter Jennings. Aaron Sinclair's "Young in Love" rings gorgeous and melancholy, as does the closing, string-laden cover of "London Homesick Blues." Old dogs sometimes learn exceptional new tricks.

****

Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mike & the Moonpies
Texas Platters
Mike & the Moonpies
Steak Night at the Prairie Rose (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Jan. 26, 2018

My Gear: Mike & the Moonpies
My Gear: Mike & the Moonpies
Inside the van of Austin's honky-tonk road dogs

Kevin Curtin, Sept. 1, 2017

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis
Beautiful Lie (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, July 5, 2019

Texas Platters
George Strait
Honky Tonk Time Machine (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, May 3, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
The Rolling Stones Storm Houston in Only Texas Date
The Rolling Stones Storm Houston in Only Texas Date
UK legends haven’t lost a step after frontman’s heart surgery

July 29, 2019

Texas Flexes Its Musical Muscle at Grammy Gala
Texas Flexes Its Musical Muscle at Grammy Gala
Recording Academy’s Lone Star Chapter celebrates 25 with diversity

July 19, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Mike & the Moonpies

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Mike & the Moonpies, Western Youth, Altamesa [outside]
at Mohawk
Los Texmaniacs w/ Flaco Jiménez at The 04 Center
Butch Hancock, Shawnee Kilgore at Cactus Cafe
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  