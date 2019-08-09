Music

Jesse Dayton

Mixtape Vol. 1 (Blue Élan)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 9, 2019

Texas Platters

Jesse Dayton retains a knack for upending the expected, so his wide-ranging set of covers reaches characteristically broad. Digging his heels into everything from the Clash to Gordon Lightfoot, Austin's hardcore honky-tonker also lays into the full-tilt boogie of Dr. Feelgood's "She Does It Right" and blues raucousness of AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie." Although his hard drawl torques easier melodies like Elton John's "Country Comfort" less effectively, Dayton's growling makeover of Jackson Browne's "Redneck Friend" and the laid-back dance hall turn of the Cars' "Just What I Needed" crackle as smart and surprising interpretations.

***

Jesse Dayton

