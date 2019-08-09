Jesse Dayton
Mixtape Vol. 1 (Blue Élan)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 9, 2019
Jesse Dayton retains a knack for upending the expected, so his wide-ranging set of covers reaches characteristically broad. Digging his heels into everything from the Clash to Gordon Lightfoot, Austin's hardcore honky-tonker also lays into the full-tilt boogie of Dr. Feelgood's "She Does It Right" and blues raucousness of AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie." Although his hard drawl torques easier melodies like Elton John's "Country Comfort" less effectively, Dayton's growling makeover of Jackson Browne's "Redneck Friend" and the laid-back dance hall turn of the Cars' "Just What I Needed" crackle as smart and surprising interpretations.
Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!