Music

Dayglow

Fuzzybrain

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Aug. 9, 2019

Texas Platters

Like golden rays peeking through autumn mist, synths ripple and intertwine with reverb shuffles and delayed split-coil notes on "False Direction," the opener to Dayglow's über confident Fuzzybrain. Austin's best kept secret, Sloan Struble's debut already amassed over 5 million Spotify plays, and while the UT dropout and Texas native credits that to playlist algorithms, there's more to unpack on this eight-track gem. Having taught himself the basics of GarageBand at age 10, the now 19-year-old credits himself as the sole songwriter, producer, performer, and mixer here, yielding impressive results. Single "Can I Call You Tonight?" blasts into the stratosphere as his voice echoes like astral feedback. Synths and guitar slink wrap "Hot Rod" in bright ribbon pop, but flips the over-romanticized iconography for self-aware innocence, conceding, "Maybe I'm not all that you thought / ... / Maybe you're not such a hot rod." Beyond expert bedroom pop, the album fits into a broader spectrum where sun-kissed indie tiptoes into electro pop. "False Direction" shifts to Phoenix's hook arrangements, "Run the World!!!" streamlines Two Door Cinema Club, and "Fair Game" commingles Of Montreal's bass flare with MGMT's synth undercurrent. Melancholic standout twofer "Dear Friend" and "Junior Varsity" gleams with Struble's songwriting potential, wherein his youthful ennui caresses genuine emotion.

****


Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Dayglow
Faster Than Sound: School’s Out for Dayglow
Faster Than Sound: School’s Out for Dayglow
Nineteen-year-old Sloan Struble leaves UT for the bedroom-pop big leagues, while two new area record stores make their debuts

Rachel Rascoe, June 21, 2019

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Teenage Cavegirl
Candy Cigarettes (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, July 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Hector Ward & the Big Time
Smile Into Life (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, July 5, 2019

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Megafauna
Ghost Coast (Record Review)

June 28, 2019

Mitski’s <i>Austin City Limits</i> Taping Precedes Her Performance Hiatus
Mitski’s Austin City Limits Taping Precedes Her Performance Hiatus
“I will retire to the Salton Sea... For I may never be free”

June 5, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Dayglow

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Mike & the Moonpies, Western Youth, Altamesa [outside]
at Mohawk
Los Texmaniacs w/ Flaco Jiménez at The 04 Center
Butch Hancock, Shawnee Kilgore at Cactus Cafe
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  