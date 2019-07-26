Faster Than Sound: 10 Fresh Finds at Hot Summer Nights

If you're cataloging the current weekend warriors of Austin's Red River Cultural District, the glossary might look something like Hot Summer Nights. This year's huge lineup, some 140 acts, populates the live, original music alternative to Sixth Street weekly, but for the next four days, they perform free. The eight participating venues – Barracuda, Cheer Up Charlies, Elysium, Empire Control Room, Mohawk, Scratchouse, Stubb's, and Swan Dive – present marquee homegrown talent including ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Peelander-Z, Holy Wave, Mobley, Mélat, and Magna Carda, but as Mohawk Marketing Manager Taylor Catherine recommends, "It's about discovery."

Increased sponsorship helped the 28-year-old market the event, now in its third year. Catherine has watched the backing Red River Cultural District Merchants Association grow since its 2016 founding by venue owners to include hotels, restaurants, and organizations like Waller Creek Conservancy. Upping foodie participation, board member Faraz Vohra of Seventh Street truck Shawarma Point coordinated a 20% discount at all district eateries for the weekend.

Catherine hopes to establish the festival as a summer staple in Austin. This year, Barracuda hosts a Feels So Good vinyl & clothing fair on Sunday at 2pm, and Mohawk's annual Quesoff commences at 1pm on Saturday.

"It's growing into a community block party," enthuses Catherine.

Like January counterpart Free Week, HSN distributes funds among participating venues (see "A Tale of Two Red River Fests," Jan. 4). Brodie Elkins, co-owner of Scratchouse, says sponsorship dollars "level the playing field." After serving as general manager, the 24-year-old purchased the bar last fall.

"By coming together as venue owners and getting funding, [Scratchouse] can book a bunch of great bands that we typically wouldn't be able to," explains Elkins, whose space previously housed Holy Mountain. "It brings out a new crowd that hasn't been to this venue in a long time."

Following Catherine's advice, here are 10 homegrown acts to discover this weekend.

Nevil

Punchy rock trio Nevil launched last year behind snappy, rhythmic live performances., andtiptoe Nineties alternative grit and punky slither, their group sing-alongs and the latter's sleek vocals highlighting demo debut. "Dr. Ew" rails against deadweight guys: "I know your ego's inflamed/ But you're not all that great."

The Oysters

Spunky pop-punk electricity circuits from the combined efforts of, and. Rock ballads and heartsick anthems swing around excitedly on last year's, urged along by gritty guitar and Maxwell's gravelly verse.

TC Superstar

Eighties synthwave, lovesick lyricism, and a strong aesthetic sense coalesce in the buoyant songs of. Live, founding choreographerjoins a fourpiece ensemble of corresponding carefree dancers.leads the band in lush, sweeping tracks off sophomore effort

Sasha & the Valentines

With a heavy, honeyed voice akin toof, singer-songwriterleads a pack of five. Languid dream pop rides surf guitars and synth on debut EP. Bandmates Addi,, andall moved to Austin after meeting at the, and now comprise parts of Austin actsand. The group returns from tour with fellow Northeast transplants

Blood

As buzzy internationalsandenraptured, local septetdelivered their own post-punk anguish. Instrumental jitters meet lush, melodic expanses, spiked live by manifold keys, cello, and trumpet.leads with' vocal power and slow-burning poetic passages. HSN welcomes them home from their first-ever tour, which they crowdfunded.

Torre Blake

This Austin native makes R&B through a dazzling, kaleidoscopic lens. "Way She Walks" finds warm, retro edge with collaboratorsand, highlighting the thoughtful soul of's tone.

Being Dead

andteam up for feisty garage rock, swapping drums, keys, and guitar in a hyper flurry. Chanting lines that would be silly if the songwriting wasn't so dang smart,introduced their wacky interests with the absurdly ceremonial video for "Apostles' Prom."

Frooot

Originally from Mexico City,began making mixes for her friends while studying at. After finding larger audiences at frat parties, the DJ now creates her own EDM as, with high-gloss beats and chatty vocal interludes. "Can I Hit Your Juul?" inquires, "Is that a fresh pod? Wait, and it's mango?"

Joaqu.n

Initially a weekly residency,'s party-making magic expanded into event hub the, known for secret-location parties. When he's not curating hip-hop, electronica, and beyond, the Venezuelan DJ/producer performs as. Latest wavyoutputs riff on's "Love Hurts" and's "Clones."

Teddy the Legacy

Crosstalk

Austin nativelaunched online with chilled-out raps and prolific SoundCloud output like "4am in Foxys" with frequent collaborator. The 24-year-old hyped the show on Instagram: "last year i made it one of my goals to perform at [Empire Control Room] n i finally am."

Digital Tip Jars will be distributed to 10 local musicians for Austin's new "Tip the Band" program. Of over 100 applicants, the guinea pigs are: Atash, Church on Monday, Derek Phelps, Gina Chavez, the Human Circuit, Jackie Venson, Kathy & the Kilowatts, Superfónicos, the Watters, and Will Southern. Try it out at their shows starting August 1. In a press release, Music & Entertainment Division Manager Erica Shamaly wrote: "Research shows additional steps, like opening an app and searching for an account, decreases the likelihood of fans following through on tipping. This pilot will be an invaluable opportunity to see if this tool works to add more income to musicians' existing compensation."

Random Celebrity Encounters: Earlier this month, Shakira joined Austin company High Brew Coffee's star-studded list of investors, including Halsey and Kings of Leon. The pop legend approached the company after learning that they source beans from her home country of Colombia. Last week, Beyoncé dropped a video for "Spirit," featuring custom facial jewelry by local artist Nina Berenato. Dancers wore Berenato's gold "lioness masks" alongside similar pieces from Senegal brand Tongoro.

Klondike Steadman, prominent local music educator, offers his third book, Loving Practice, Developing Discipline: A Guide to Turning Music Lessons Into Life Lessons. The heartfelt read, available on Amazon, follows the recent opening of Steadman's second Orpheus Academy of Music location in Cedar Park.

Austin Terror Fest, whose third iteration in June behind headliners including Panopticon, Church of Misery, and Alcest broke out the festival beyond local borders, rebranded last Friday as Oblivion Access, emerging from under the Northwest Terror Fest umbrella as an independent event. Co-booker Dusty Brooks reports having locked down one major 2020 headliner already.