My Gear: Capyac

The Austin-born duo drops in Saturday at the Scoot Inn from their new digs in L.A. with a boatload of tech

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., July 19, 2019

"D and I have been best friends forever, but we still communicate better through music than in real life," chuckles Eric Peana about his instrumental telepathy with Capyac soulmate Delwin Campbell. The funky, Austin-born electronic outfit, now based in Los Angeles, utilizes no laptops onstage, instead soundtracking their surrealist dance parties with an all-hardware arsenal. Saturday's ambitiously decorated Sky Party at Scoot Inn re-creates their mesmeric material with a dozen auxiliary musicians, although their hopes to exit the stage via hot air balloon were shot down for budgetary concerns.


Photo courtesy of Capyac

Prophet '08

"This is actually my second Prophet '08 because the first one was stolen out of our van in Houston," Campbell reveals of his go-to analog synth. "It doesn't have the effects of the Prophet 6, so I incorporate pedals, but it has a modulator and a third envelope, so it's flexible and easy to tweak patches on the fly."

Elektron Octatrack

"That's what has everybody dancing," Peana says of the eight-channel sampler driving Capyac's beats. "I think bass and drums are the two most important things, which are also the two things I don't play."

BitQuest Pedal

Peana plugs his vocal mic into this sonically adventurous guitar pedal. "I use it with reverb and delay for an ethereal feel that's more house/electronic than funk/dance," he explains. "People don't expect it."

Boss RC-202 Loop Station

Having both Campbell and Peana employ loopers is essential to Capyac's live sound-building. "The RC-202s have effects built in so we can delay, reverse, and chop things up right there," says Campbell. "We're constantly plugging and unplugging different parts as we play."

Roland SP-404

Peana uses this high-memory sampler to cut up his vocals in rhythmic ways – in addition to throwing some tasty cowbell over Campbell's grooves.

Colanders

"I'm a fettuccine guy," reveals Peana. As for Campbell: "Linguini with butter, broccoli, hot peppers, and a shitload of garlic."

