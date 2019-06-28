Music

TC Superstar

R&D (PorchFire Records)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., June 28, 2019

Texas Platters

Following two previous concept albums – 2017 debut Masc, a meditation on masculinity, and 2018 EP Heat Wave, a grief-pop take on global warming – TC Superstar tackles an electrified choose-your-own-adventure of love on R&D. Focusing on two main characters, Ricky and Dana, the Austin eightpiece eschews a linear arc and attempts to answer all of the lingering "what-ifs" of a relationship. Half of TC Superstar's members are solely dancers, and while their visuals are removed from the 11 tracks here, their movement feels palpable. Hip pops and sweeping arm motions are intrinsic in every beat as Connor McCampbell's deep, even-keeled murmur anchors the ebullient tangle of dazzling pop. Jangling opener "Dana Be Mine," struck by the mania of teen love, bends a woozy guitar line as Dana swings back with an eye roll: "I could never love somebody with a cigarette burning through his armrest." Smiile's Mary Bryce lends crystalline, fluttering vocals to "One and Only," while Why Bonnie's Blair Howerton belts on "Ricky Ruin Me," straining against the boredom of a 20-year-relationship. Later, "Ricky, If You Want Me" flips the earlier "One and Only" on its head, pleading for variety, and "Dana's Song" skews dreamier, a bedroom recording ending on a shrill Eighties guitar riff. Title track "R&D" rolls drums like a nervous heartbeat, petering out into a moment of calm before the keys kick back in like the turning point in a coming-of-age film score. In fact, R&D feels cinematic – a teen movie where every moment is monumental, even locking eyes across the dance floor in a haze of spacious, lush synth-pop.

****


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More TC Superstar
Playback – Lords of the Dance: TC Superstar
Playback – Lords of the Dance: TC Superstar
TC Superstar promotes body movement, Dallas Acid get blissed with Laraaji, a black metal binge, and Trouble in the Streets breaks rules

Kevin Curtin, Sept. 28, 2018

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Light'n Up (Record Review)

Elise Barbin, June 14, 2019

The Infinites
The Infinites
The Infinites (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, May 10, 2019

More by Libby Webster
Little Mazarn Album Review
Little Mazarn Album Review
Io (Self Sabotage)

May 31, 2019

Christelle Bofale Album Review
Christelle Bofale Album Review
Swim Team (Father/Daughter)

May 31, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

TC Superstar

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Killer Queen
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Chris Travis, Tripnotix, Lepht, RAM [control room] at Empire Control Room & Garage
Pataphysics (album release) at Switched On
The Austones
at The Barn
Daithi "Davey" Arwine
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  