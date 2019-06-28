Adam Carroll
I Walked in Them Shoes
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., June 28, 2019
Despite a 2016 tribute LP in his honor, Adam Carroll remains an underappreciated local troubadour. His ninth release and first in over five years locks in intimately, with each song quietly introduced ahead of easy acoustic melodies and rich narratives. Carroll's phrasing touches Townes Van Zandt on tunes like "Caroline" and "Cordelia," though Guy Clark's effortless craftsmanship strikes closer with "My Only Good Shirt," "This Old Garage," and the title track, making I Walked in Them Shoes a welcome return.