Music

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Light'n Up (Dine Alone)

Reviewed by Elise Barbin, Fri., June 14, 2019

Texas Platters

Two solo albums already logged, Matthew Logan Vasquez punches in ambitious and exploratory on Light'n Up. The ex-Texan examines his heartland heart from across the Atlantic, with his new Norwegian lodgings name-checked on the LP finale. Pointillistic touches like somber, sitar-like bass runs and Parisian accordions elevate tales of growing pains, working blues, and fatherhood in traversing places the Delta Spirit frontman's solo catalog does not: to a sound beyond white middle America. Of course, shaking influence tasks tough when a whole rock generation or two sits on your shoulders. Voice refracting truly Tweedy-esque on "I Love My Boy," "Trailer Park" sounds ripped straight from an Eighties Springsteen B-side. History heeds many a worse crime, but Vasquez's chops prove he's no wannabe fanboy. Light'n Up strides in sophistication and thematic cohesion, with only one or two steps out of bounds.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
The Infinites
The Infinites
The Infinites (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, May 10, 2019

Texas Platters
Bayonne
Drastic Measures (Record Review)

Elise Barbin, May 3, 2019

More by Elise Barbin
Joan Baez Gots to Ramble
Joan Baez Gots to Ramble
Famed folk activist says fare thee well to touring

April 17, 2019

Texas Platters
Patty Griffin
Patty Griffin (Record Review)

April 12, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Matthew Logan Vasques

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Sonic Transmissions presents the Hatch, Ryley Walker & Charles Rumback
at Radio Milk
The Lonely Island
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Vundabar, Together Pangea, Dehd at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  