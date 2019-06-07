Music

French Black Gaze Band Alcest Explores Past Lives at Austin Terror Fest

“Religious people are sure about what they believe, whereas spiritual people never know”

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., June 7, 2019


Photo by Andy Julia

“Religious people are sure about what they believe, whereas spiritual people never know,” explains the Paris-based artist.

After 12 years helping boutique German imprint Prophecy achieve global renown, Alcest group leader Stéphane Paut enters a new phase with the group's signing to German major label Nuclear Blast. After wrapping sessions for the post-metal project's sixth album, the former one-man act called from his parent's home near Avignon, France. The forthcoming debut for the worldwide music distributor follows up the airy subtleties of 2016 predecessor Kodama with childhood visions he had there.

"I remembered things which I think were from a life before," says Paut, aka Neige. "It's a bit strange. It took me many years to piece the puzzle together because I thought everyone had the same memories."

Sonic associations with the past pushed Alcest's softly layered black metal.

"They were things so beautiful that I can't even talk about it, like I was hearing angelic voices," recalls the singer/guitarist. "I made this band only to be able to translate that into music. I tried mixing elements from metal with very dreamy vocals and uplifting melodies."

The goal led to his being considered the founder of blackgaze, a pensive fusion of black metal and shoegaze pushed by San Francisco's Deafheaven. He says the new album adopts a rougher, industrial darkness, diving deeper into Alcest's immaterial function.

"Religious people are sure about what they believe, whereas spiritual people never know," explains the Paris-based artist. "It's a never-ending quest, and that's the sadness of it, but also the beauty, because it makes you very humble. You don't pretend to know what God or death is. You just wonder."

Alcest

Empire Garage, Sun. 9, 12:30pm

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Rachel Rascoe
Behind the Beerland Strike
Behind the Beerland Strike
Legacy punk club and labels in limbo amid owner money issues

May 31, 2019

Faster Than Sound: The Fable Trilogy, Briscoe Center's
Faster Than Sound: The Fable Trilogy, Briscoe Center's "Greatest Hits," and Beerland Sold
Rare local reissues from Jazzman Records, the Briscoe Center’s Music Collections presents its “Greatest Hits,” and – has Beerland been sold?

May 31, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Alcest, Stéphane Paut, Neige

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Dessa, Monakr
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Metalachi, Tequila Rock Revolution at Antone's Nightclub
Paul Wall, Blujay512, Alley D, & more at Come & Take It Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  