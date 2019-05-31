Music

Christelle Bofale Album Review

Swim Team (Father/Daughter)

By Libby Webster, Fri., May 31, 2019

Christelle Bofale Album Review

Christelle Bofale's Swim Team is as quick to cut as it is to cradle. Amidst the smooth sway of seven-minute "U Ouchea," the singer/guitarist sharply observes a two-timing ex: "You're out here, tightroping/ You should've left that to the acrobats." Her fearless intimacy within heartbroken lyrics weaves throughout tangled lullabies of jazz, soul, and bedroom indie-rock. In interviews, the songwriter credits her heritage and the expansiveness of Congolese song structures. Here, it translates to both ambitiousness and musical playfulness across five effervescent tracks laden with personal storytelling. "Moving On, Getting On" slips into a jazzy interlude cut by a wailing guitar line, while the addictive "Origami Dreams" skews simpler, chugging along on the mesmeric strum of dreamy guitar-pop. Swim Team feels amorphous, a densely textured and unpredictable ebb and flow steered by the ease of Bofale's cool, velveteen voice, the final product both tenderhearted and unrestricted.

***


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Libby Webster
Little Mazarn Album Review
Little Mazarn Album Review
Io (Self Sabotage)

May 31, 2019

Glassing Album Review
Glassing Album Review
Spotted Horse (Brutal Panda)

May 17, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Christelle Bofale

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris
at Cactus Cafe
Imogen Heap, Guy Sigsworth at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Lee Fields & the Expressions [outside] at Mohawk
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  