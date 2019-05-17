Music

Glassing Album Review

Spotted Horse (Brutal Panda)

By Libby Webster, Fri., May 17, 2019

Twenty seconds of misleading calm crackles open Glassing's Spotted Horse, until shattered by pummeling percussion and a crashing wave of sound. Bookended by sprawling epics – screaming, lawless opener "When You Stare" and meditative, instrumental closer "The Wound Is Where the Light Enters" – the sophomore LP from the local ambient metal trio bristles with chaos. Jason Camacho's thunderous drums are buoyed by frenetic, angular guitar work from Cory Brim, while singer/bassist Dustin Coffman's bursts of intense, guttural, hardcore hollering eschew discernible lyrics and instead serve as an additional instrument. Spotted Horse thus unfolds via a depth of feeling. "Coven" and "Fatigue" both offer minimal and spacious reprieves amidst the fervor, but harder track "Sleeper" crests on screaming, "Follow Through" chugs sludge, and the under-two-minutes "Lobe" plays out like a discordant, agonized howl. Deftly navigating a full spectrum of madness, Spotted Horse's amorphous intensity combines biting brutality and loveliness simultaneously.

***.5


