Music

Duel Album Review

Valley of Shadows (Heavy Psych Sounds)

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., May 17, 2019

Duel Album Review

Almost supernatural, Duel deep, deep dives into Valley of Shadows. After a pair of LPs that put the Austin quartet onto the international atlas of doom rock acts, Duel's third chapter – an eight-song triumph of lyrical sorcery and enlightened stoner grooves – separates them from the crowd. Lead cut "Black Magic Summer," with Tom Frank's increasingly lionlike vox tempting escape from a cold and harsh existence, arrives so epic it could soundtrack a snowy scene in Game of Thrones. He's two parts Phil Lynott and one part Danzig, poetically essaying a universe rife with angry gods, eternal fires, spells, blood, and evil despots. Aptly, Jaime Zuverza's cover art depicts a severed snake bleeding down an obelisk into a skull mortar. Psychedelic – conceptually, not sonically – Valley of Shadows transforms the foursome with extraordinarily detailed production from axeman/engineer Jeff Henson, whose underwater solo soaks "Drifting Alone," one of several tracks evidencing Duel's increasing penchant for powerhouse hooks. Meanwhile, "Strike and Disappear," a Pink Floydian astral rocker that seamlessly upshifts into berserker thrash punk, highlights the platter's compositional unpredictability. Deft drummer Justin Collins proves a game-changing force on his Duel debut, coupling with onetime Scorpion Child Shaun Avants' gnarly bass to fuel a glorious instrumental breakdown on "The Bleeding Heart" that's tailor-made for the stages of European summer metal festivals.

****.5


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Duel
Free Week Live Shots
Amplified Heat, Duel, Greenbeard, Tia Carrera
Swan Dive, Jan. 4

Christina Garcia, Jan. 12, 2018

Texas Platters
Duel
Witchbanger (Record Review)

Michael Toland, July 14, 2017

More by Kevin Curtin
Take a Drive-Through Safari at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch
Take a Drive-Through Safari at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch
San Antonio attraction gets you up close to emus, gazelles, wildebeests, and more

May 17, 2019

A Game of Lotería Envelops Como Las Movies
A Game of Lotería Envelops Como Las Movies
Locals become El Borracho in new “Una Vuelta Más” clip

May 10, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Duel

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Tom Russell
at Cactus Cafe
Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step, Cilantro Boombox, DJ Jah Karma [control room] at Empire Control Room
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  