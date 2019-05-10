A Pictorial Tribute to the Birth of American Sharks' New Album

Six years after the release of their bong-rattling self-titled debut, Austin speed-sludge trio American Sharks return with life-affirming sophomore LP 11:11. They deliver it this Friday, May 10, with a record release show at Mohawk.

Difficult Birth

The American Sharks – singer/bassist Roky Moon, guitarist Will Ellis, and drummer Nick Cornetti – recorded 11:11 in 2016. It took a year to mix, then their label got bought by Sony BMG, and its release was repeatedly delayed. "It was excruciating," says Moon, né Mike Hardin, who became so despondent he quietly quit the Sharks in 2018, but ultimately decided to remain and see the album through.

Gibson Shark Fin Guitar

When Ellis (far right) got two guitars stolen out of his car in 2009, his auto insurance cut him a check. Instead of replacing his Gibson Explorer, he copped an ultra-rare Gibson Shark Fin, the apex ocean predator of metal guitars.

Album Cover

Puerto Rico-born, Austin-based visual artist Jonny Negron, whose interpretations of the human form have showcased at galleries nationwide, designed the cover of 11:11, depicting a shimmering gold figure sprawled over bricks.

Kyle Shutt

Sword guitarist Kyle Shutt is the "fifth Beatle" to the American Sharks, a mentor and supporter since day one. Friday's show ­doubles as the album release for his newly minted solo project.

11:11

Moon sees 11:11 everywhere. The Sharks believe the sequence can mean you're on the right path, but they also see it as a signal from the "weed gods" – trickster deities that reward praises with blessings of pointless miracles.