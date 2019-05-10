Music

A Pictorial Tribute to the Birth of American Sharks' New Album

The long-awaited sophomore disc 11:11 finally has its due date

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., May 10, 2019

Six years after the release of their bong-rattling self-titled debut, Austin speed-sludge trio American Sharks return with life-affirming sophomore LP 11:11. They deliver it this Friday, May 10, with a record release show at Mohawk.


Photo by John Anderson

Difficult Birth

The American Sharks – singer/bassist Roky Moon, guitarist Will Ellis, and drummer Nick Cornetti – recorded 11:11 in 2016. It took a year to mix, then their label got bought by Sony BMG, and its release was repeatedly delayed. "It was excruciating," says Moon, né Mike Hardin, who became so despondent he quietly quit the Sharks in 2018, but ultimately decided to remain and see the album through.

Gibson Shark Fin Guitar

When Ellis (far right) got two guitars stolen out of his car in 2009, his auto insurance cut him a check. Instead of replacing his Gibson Explorer, he copped an ultra-rare Gibson Shark Fin, the apex ocean predator of metal guitars.

Album Cover

Puerto Rico-born, Austin-based visual artist Jonny Negron, whose interpretations of the human form have showcased at galleries nationwide, designed the cover of 11:11, depicting a shimmering gold figure sprawled over bricks.

Kyle Shutt

Sword guitarist Kyle Shutt is the "fifth Beatle" to the American Sharks, a mentor and supporter since day one. Friday's show ­doubles as the album release for his newly minted solo project.

11:11

Moon sees 11:11 everywhere. The Sharks believe the sequence can mean you're on the right path, but they also see it as a signal from the "weed gods" – trickster deities that reward praises with blessings of pointless miracles.

More My Gear columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More American Sharks
Free Week Live Shots
American Sharks, Flash Boys

Tim Stegall, Jan. 9, 2015

Free Week Live Shots
American Sharks

Michael Toland, Jan. 10, 2014

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

American Sharks, Roky Moon, Mike Hardin, Will Ellis, Nick Cornetti, Kyle Shutt, the Sword, Jonny Negron

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Combo Chimbita, Mamis, Prince of Queens at Barracuda
Allman Betts Band, DJ Simo [outside] at Mohawk
Georgia Parker
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Wild Belle, Terri Terri
at Antone's Nightclub
Joe Gee
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  