Music

The Well

Death and Consolation (Riding Easy)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., May 3, 2019

Texas Platters

Darkness defines doom metal, and in the case of Austin power trio the Well, the word "death" co-brands its third album. Behind selections including "Raven," "Endless Night," and of course "Death Song," Death and Consolation employs the Tony Iommi trick of tuning down to C, which ensures that very lick evokes a homicidal Giganotosaurus. Combined with a sharpened instrumental attack – Jason Sullivan's precision drumming and the unrelenting chug of Lisa Alley's bass free guitarist Ian Graham to slash and spew both melodic and dissonant – the effect hits like a Volkswagen to the skull. Adding in the threesome's droning harmonies and its adherence to sonic psychedelia deposits the Well in a rich lather more so than their previous LPs. On opener "Sabbah," the locals channel gloom into a powerhouse of throbbing riffs and rhythm strikes as Graham croons "smoke and blood" and increased reverb fools the ear into hearing sounds that aren't there. It's as quintessential a track as the band has produced. For all the lack of light, however, remember there's a second half to the album title. When the frontman intones that he's "traded comfort for the stars" on "Freedom Above," he's celebrating, not complaining. By the time a defiant "This Is How the World Ends" rolls through, it's clear the Well isn't interested in drowning in the dark. The night's crawling with terror, yes, but it bursts with delights as well.

***.5


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Well
Texas Platters
The Well
Pagan Science (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Nov. 18, 2016

Texas Platters
The Well
Samsara (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Oct. 31, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Tia Carrera
Visitors / Early Purple (Record Review)

Michael Toland, April 19, 2019

Texas Platters
Thunderosa
Ride the Snake (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, April 19, 2019

More by Michael Toland
Steve Gunn Remembers the Stonehurst Cowboy
Steve Gunn Remembers the Stonehurst Cowboy
Guitarist deep dives into the lyrical and familial

April 18, 2019

Texas Platters
Crypt Trip
Haze County (Record Review)

April 12, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Well

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Acid Mothers Temple, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, ST 37
at Barracuda
Parker Millsap, Anthony da Costa at Antone's Nightclub
101X presents the 1975, Pale Waves, No Rome at Circuit of the Americas
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  