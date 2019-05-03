Sine
Insomniæ
Reviewed by Christina Garcia, Fri., May 3, 2019
Sine's debut album dons black bondage gear. Polished perfect as pleather, opener "Communion" sears with the cyberpunk heat of Max Martin's work for Taylor Swift's "...Ready for It?" Reared on Love & Rockets, Sine's founder, drummer, singer, and synther Rona Rougeheart skews toward Depeche Mode, Garbage, and Lords of Acid's toxic supervixen ode "The Most Wonderful Girl." To prove the point, Pigface's and Thrill Kill Kult's Curse Mackey guests on "Drugs." Industrial synth-pop with Rougeheart's honed punch and melodic instinct, Insomniæ's 10 tracks pierce to the drug-addled midnight of a victim and predator, sex and lust as booming salvation and blooming sin. Drummer Sonny Sanchez doubles the dance floor singe, while the mistress' lyrics fly red flags on a gothic march toward the edge. Rona Rougeheart's limits are a frontier we hope she continues to offend.