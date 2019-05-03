Music

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Native Son (Milan)

Reviewed by Christina Garcia, Fri., May 3, 2019

Texas Platters

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein create a haunting, eerie work of expansive machine tension for the directorial debut of "post-black" artist Rashid Johnson. The producers of Netflix's Stranger Things theme and the score for Darren Aronofsky's VR series Spheres, the pair now debut their first feature-length film score for HBO with an adaptation of Richard Wright's 1940 novel Native Son. Half of local synth band Survive, Dixon and Stein set aside their Eighties-tinted vision to diffuse celestial ambient synths ("They're All Blind") with gently simmering horrors and classically ripened organ portents of some sad fate. Distilling the unstoppable nightmare advance of slicing, chain-dragging mechanical nightmares ("Panem et Circences," "The Accident"), the duo proves itself up to the challenge of delicately crafting a score for an updated retelling of an American literature classic.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Texas Platters
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Stranger Things Vol. One, Stranger Things Vol. Two (Record Review)

Neph Basedow, Sept. 16, 2016

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Frederico7
Exótico Americano (Record Review)

Christina Garcia, March 22, 2019

Texas Platters
Nagavalli
Immersion (Record Review)

Christina Garcia, Dec. 14, 2018

More by Christina Garcia
<i>Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax! Records</i> Screening at Fair Market Encores With Cold Cave and Ministry
Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax! Records Screening at Fair Market Encores With Cold Cave and Ministry
Chicago industrial began as dance punk

April 20, 2019

Texas Platters
Rebecca Loebe
Give Up Your Ghosts (Record Review)

April 12, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Acid Mothers Temple, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, ST 37
at Barracuda
Parker Millsap, Anthony da Costa at Antone's Nightclub
101X presents the 1975, Pale Waves, No Rome at Circuit of the Americas
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  