Thunderosa

Ride the Snake (Electric Factory)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 19, 2019

Guitarist/vocalist AJ Mac's Thunderosa has been how you pronounce "Nashville Pussy" in the regional dialects of Tulsa, NYC, and Austin since 1997. You know, that curious mix of redneckism/punk/Motörhead/ZZ Top. They're thoroughly Texan on their fifth full-length, down to the inner sleeve photo of two Lone Stars accompanying some menudo. The Gibbons quotient is especially evident on chooglers like "Fires on the Porch," though much of this is pure Lemmy homage, especially "Stone Deaf (Because of You)."

