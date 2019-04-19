Five Essential Acts to Check Out at the Austin Reggae Festival

Hempress Sativa

Rub-a-dub preserver honors reggae women pioneers while giving classic dancehall a contemporary makeover.

Don Carlos

This founding member of Black Uhuru split for a solo career in the late Seventies and spent decades spreading strictly roots.

Mykal Rose

Joining Black Uhuru after the departure of Don Carlos, Rose's distinctive and thorny lead vocals bless the group's best material.

Cocoa Tea

Debuting at the height of Eighties dancehall, Calvin Scott's laid-back flow highlights a prolific run of records, proving you "Can't Stop Cocoa Tea."

Freddie McGregor

Lovers rock legend, 62, has a soulful voice smoother than a "big ship sailing on the ocean."