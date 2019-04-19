Five Essential Acts to Check Out at the Austin Reggae Festival
By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., April 19, 2019
Hempress SativaFri. 19, 6:30pm
Rub-a-dub preserver honors reggae women pioneers while giving classic dancehall a contemporary makeover.
Don CarlosFri. 19, 8:30pm
This founding member of Black Uhuru split for a solo career in the late Seventies and spent decades spreading strictly roots.
Mykal RoseSat. 20, 8:30pm
Cocoa TeaSun. 21, 6:30pm
Debuting at the height of Eighties dancehall, Calvin Scott's laid-back flow highlights a prolific run of records, proving you "Can't Stop Cocoa Tea."
Freddie McGregorSun. 21, 8:15pm
Lovers rock legend, 62, has a soulful voice smoother than a "big ship sailing on the ocean."