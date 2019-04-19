Dogs & Diamonds
Last Free Exit
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 19, 2019
Bassist/vocalist Dominique Davalos has rocked with Kathy Valentine since the Nineties, including in the ex-Violator/Go Go's current act, the Bluebonnets. Sally Gess drummed for San Francisco riot grrl/garage outfit Fabulous Disaster from 1998-2007. Though this disc, recorded by Chris "Frenchie" Smith, was cut with guitarist Laney Santana and bassist Nicole Hutchins, Davalos and Gess still ply this catchy punk/hard rock LP with guitarist Vanessa Smith. Tracks like "Never Marry Me" and "Runaway" bristle with melodic hooks and power.