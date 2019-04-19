David Messier
Time Bomb (Same Sky)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., April 19, 2019
Messier sharpens his wide-ranging directions on sophomore LP Time Bomb without losing any adventurousness. Wielding a clever lyrical sense and hook-laden love for unexpected pop exploration, the album fuses dark and brooding, threatening to blow in its tightly wound arrangements. "I Want You to Move Me" swings toward Dire Straits, and New Wave fascinations abound, while the title track slowly breaks into epic, swelling movements. Smart and fascinatingly crafted.