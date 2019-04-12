Music

William Harries Graham

Jakes

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., April 12, 2019

Texas Platters

Although William Harries Graham released Foreign Fields in 2015 with teen titan outfit the Painted Redstarts, Jakes feels like his proper debut. Stretching in new directions, it signals the development of his own distinct style. Textures emerge as much as songs, slowly unfolding ambient guitar lines that float in and out of his softly reverbed vocals and Abra Moore's other-worldly backing wails. Drifting darkly through the driving "Forget" and chiming "Ghosts," the local scion (and Chronicle contributor) offers an exploration of mood, letting his guitar lead as the tunes bloom with a gorgeous, gauzy, Explosions in the Sky build and frequently extending over four minutes in patient swells ("Silence," "Alone"). Graham showcases exceptional feel for tones and immense talent to build on, but only a few moments – like "Victoria" or "Seattle" – strike as fully realized.

**.5



A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More William Harries Graham
Playback: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Live reviews of Big Bill, Protextor, Black Fret Ball, and Margaret Moser’s memorial concert

Kevin Curtin, Dec. 15, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Jon Dee Graham
Jon Dee Graham
A champion of Austin music – and Austin music writers

William Harries Graham, June 30, 2017

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
White Denim
Side Effects (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, April 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Quin Galavis
Victim/Nonvictim, Pt. 1 (Record Review)

Kevin Curtin, April 5, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
Texas Platters
Robert Ellis
Texas Piano Man (Record Review)

April 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Danny Schmidt
Standard Deviation (Record Review)

April 5, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

William Harries Graham

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Yob, Voivod, Amenra
at Barracuda
Austin Jukebox 14 w/ Eugene Chadbourne & friends at Beerland
Ludacris, Noah North
at LBJ Library Lawn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  