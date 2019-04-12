Music

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Guy (New West)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., April 12, 2019

Texas Platters

Earle's 2009 tribute to Townes Van Zandt felt haunted, the hardcore troubadour evincing an emotionality from the late Texan's songs that understood the sad pains of addiction and art. His tribute to Guy Clark offers a different kind of homage. Across 16 tracks, the 64-year-old Virginia native and his ace band largely play it straight, and the album leaps with energy and celebration. His rough growl eschews polish, and the players don't do much interpretation on front-loaded familiars like "L.A. Freeway," "Dublin Blues," and "Rita Ballou." Clark's autobiographical writing makes compositions such as "The Randall Knife" difficult to inhabit, and Earle races through "Anyhow I Love You" too wistfully, but "That Old Time Feeling" shines, "The Last Gunfighter Ballad" shoots with a sharp report, and "Out in the Parking Lot" gets a convincing and driving rumble. The all-star grouping for "Old Friends" closes on a stirring note.

***.5



A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Steve Earle & the Dukes
SXSW 2015 Records
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Terraplane (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, March 20, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Danny Schmidt
Standard Deviation (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, April 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Robert Ellis
Texas Piano Man (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, April 5, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
Patty Griffin on Her Battle With Breast Cancer and New Album
Patty Griffin on Her Battle With Breast Cancer and New Album
Local songwriter rises through the fire

March 29, 2019

Texas Platters
Gurf Morlix
Impossible Blue (Record Review)

March 22, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Steve Earle & the Dukes

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Yob, Voivod, Amenra
at Barracuda
Austin Jukebox 14 w/ Eugene Chadbourne & friends at Beerland
Ludacris, Noah North
at LBJ Library Lawn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  