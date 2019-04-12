Music

Rebecca Loebe

Give Up Your Ghosts (Blue Corn Music)

Reviewed by Christina Garcia, Fri., April 12, 2019

Texas Platters

Rebecca Loebe spray-painted a bedroom of home goods ghost white for her latest album cover. The Berklee alum and 2011 The Voice contestant even boasts a Patreon subscription account. As such, her first label-supported LP hasn't slowed her hustle. Give Up Your Ghosts finds the Atlanta-raised singer effortlessly crystallizing jazzy pop-folk on her fourth LP. "Growing Up" stands out immediately as confident, understated Americana. The last line in her chorus, "Growing up, growing old, getting over it," sounds layered, feasibly about an unnamed "you," but today's Loebe doesn't confess what her earlier albums might. Luckily, her simplest phrases and generalities smoke into significant, emotional material. A 2009 winner of the Kerrville Folk Festival's songwriter competition and one-third of new trio Nobody's Girl, Loebe effervesces less than her earlier self on Give Up Your Ghosts, but is no less optimistic. "When you're out on a limb fresh out of branches/ Take your chances."

***



A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Rebecca Loebe
Summer Jams Clearance Sale
Rebecca Loebe
Blink (Record Review)

Lauren Modery, Aug. 11, 2017

Off the Record
Off the Record
Electric Lounge's second act on the Eastside, catching up with Scratch Acid and Austin's other 'Voice' contestants

Austin Powell, Sept. 9, 2011

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
White Denim
Side Effects (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, April 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Quin Galavis
Victim/Nonvictim, Pt. 1 (Record Review)

Kevin Curtin, April 5, 2019

More by Christina Garcia
Texas Platters
Frederico7
Exótico Americano (Record Review)

March 22, 2019

SXSW Music Review: Shao
SXSW Music Review: Shao
Dark, ominous, electronic “sound design”

March 16, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Rebecca Loebe

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Yob, Voivod, Amenra
at Barracuda
Austin Jukebox 14 w/ Eugene Chadbourne & friends at Beerland
Ludacris, Noah North
at LBJ Library Lawn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  