Music

Ladi Earth

Don't Ask Y

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 12, 2019

Texas Platters

Aptly self-described as a "Ratchet Fairy Earth Goddess," multifaceted rapper Michaela Taylor's second EP cast spells of self-empowerment on a hard, self-protective edge. Enchantment "Inner G" lets the Texas native oscillate sweet sing-talking and darkly intense lines. Her moody, industrially moved production and smooth cadence will sit well with Princess Nokia fans. Even at her most ferocious moments, Ladi Earth's hazy drawl achieves a meditative calm.

***





A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Ladi Earth
Faster Than Sound: A Tale of Two Red River Fests
Faster Than Sound: A Tale of Two Red River Fests
Free Week and This Is Austin, Not That Great share Red River

Rachel Rascoe, Jan. 4, 2019

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
The Teeta
Teeta World (Record Review)

Derek Udensi, April 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Magna Carda
Ladee (Record Review)

Derek Udensi, March 22, 2019

More by Rachel Rascoe
Faster Than Sound: Jackie Venson Solos
Faster Than Sound: Jackie Venson Solos
Local blues hero goes solo to cut costs, city polls on use of $12 million earmarked for the arts, and the U.S. State Dept. blocks Palestinian artist Dirar Kalash from the Fusebox Festival

April 12, 2019

Video: Pataphysics’ Cubicle Daydream
Video: Pataphysics’ Cubicle Daydream
Clip employs Reggie Watts and rising director Ambar Navarro

April 9, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ladi Earth

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Yob, Voivod, Amenra
at Barracuda
Austin Jukebox 14 w/ Eugene Chadbourne & friends at Beerland
Ludacris, Noah North
at LBJ Library Lawn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  