Ladi Earth
Don't Ask Y
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 12, 2019
Aptly self-described as a "Ratchet Fairy Earth Goddess," multifaceted rapper Michaela Taylor's second EP cast spells of self-empowerment on a hard, self-protective edge. Enchantment "Inner G" lets the Texas native oscillate sweet sing-talking and darkly intense lines. Her moody, industrially moved production and smooth cadence will sit well with Princess Nokia fans. Even at her most ferocious moments, Ladi Earth's hazy drawl achieves a meditative calm.