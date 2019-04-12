Music

Being Dead

Fame Money Death by Drive By (Austin Town Hall)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 12, 2019

Texas Platters

Following stomping singles, this local duo's live electricity circuits into five charismatic tracks. Choral theatrics on "Red Drive" prove Juli Keller and Cody Dosier a heavenly vocal match. Hellish themes take over for "Underworld" and "Apostles' Prom," merging freak-pop eccentrics and catchy punk intensity. "Hot Car" flips easily from charming surf to total doom with dissonant screams. Demonizing American ideals of school dances and leather-lined vehicles, Being Dead tweaks rock tropes to be fun and interesting again.

****



