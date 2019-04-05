Music

Texas Platters Hall of Fame: Rank & File's Sundown

Punk drummer / singer Rhys Woodruff of Borzoi shares his love affair with the first cowpunk album

Reviewed by Rhys Woodruff, Fri., April 5, 2019

Texas Platters Hall of Fame: Rank & File's <i>Sundown</i>

Rank & File

Sundown (1982)

First time I heard Rank & File was at my grandparents' house. My first long-term relationship had just ended and I couldn't sleep. My bandmate Zach sent me the video for "The Conductor Wore Black," which I remember watching and thinking, "This is so bad. Why would he send me this?"

Unbelievably corny and polished, it sounded like a cheese-covered prairie. For some reason, though – and this happens with many bands I become incredibly fond of – I revisited it the next morning. Then I listened to the entire record. I was enamored.

Doing some research, I realized brothers Chip and Tony Kinman of punk band the Dils had formed Rank & File in Austin with Alejandro Escovedo. Contrasting other punk bands of the time who kept doing the same thing or quit after one album, the Kinmans took a huge risk abandoning their popular L.A. punk band to create a seemingly alienating and completely different sound. Funny because currently there's pounds of Californian flesh making its way into Austin every day now.

Back then it was for a good reason. We got Rank & File out of it. Now it seems it's just a bunch of philistines coming to live their simulacrum of reality.

Anyway, Sundown generously pays homage to country music with heavy-handed narratives including "Coyote," "Sundown," and "The Conductor Wore Black." Zach made an interesting point about the album: "It reminds me of exotica music – outsiders imagining a foreign sound. Except this happens to be punks making country."

Sundown subsumes a variety of songs encompassing an amalgam of rockabilly, country, and punk. It's the first cowpunk record. A terribly underappreciated album that deserves to be a staple of Texas music.


Borzoi’s 12XU Records full-length debut A Prayer for War is out now.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Rank & File
Margaret Moser Tribute: Alejandro Escovedo
Alejandro Escovedo
“Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

Tim Stegall, June 30, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Monte Warden
Monte Warden
The career kick-starter

Kevin Curtin, June 30, 2017

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
White Denim
Side Effects (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, April 5, 2019

Texas Platters
The Teeta
Teeta World (Record Review)

Derek Udensi, April 5, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Rank & File, Rhys Woodruff, Borzoi, Chip Kinman, Tony Kinman, Alejandro Escovedo, Dils

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Bouncing Souls (30th anniversary tour), the Bronx, the Casualties, Crazy & the Brains [outside] at Mohawk
Max Frost, Upsahl
at The Scoot Inn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  