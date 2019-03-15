The Best of Asia at SXSW Music

The Fur.

Fans of Mitski and Japanese Breakfast should run (not walk) to Spotify and favorite this Taiwanese dream-pop trio. New wave synth pads give tunes an Eighties sleepover vibe, but it's not an all-electronic nostalgia play. Shoegaze textures and lazy afternoon guitar lines mark the tunes with an overcast atmosphere, and vocalist Yu Wen Liao (aka Savanna) sounds effortless in the very best way. This is their first U.S. appearance.

Jambinai

Ever heard hardcore? Metal? How about grunge? Jambinai uses these traditional Korean instruments (fiddle, bamboo flute, zither) to compose angsty rock music that would've sounded at home next to Korn on a late-Nineties episode of. An experimental streak puts them closer to Godspeed than Godsmack, and tunes like "Connection" could easily pass for ethereal Explosions in the Sky B-sides.

Chiu Pi

On single "Heavy Rain All Night," Chiu Pi walks on water. The video shows the multi-disciplinary Taipei artist, whose prolific output includes 19 albums and a science-fiction book, performing martial arts on a landscape of slo-mo water splashes while whispering over a gentle piano line and drum machine pulse. Subtle string melodies embellish much of his work, bringing to mind bedroom-sized versions of Sigur Rós's Icelandic epics.

Linying

Singapore hit "Sticky Leaves" from Linying showcases her soaring Adele pipes over a pensive piano backdrop that will perk the ears of Bon Iver fans. Thanks to her signing with Universal Music Singapore, the tune scored apremiere and racked up 6 million streams. And she earns versatility bonus points for propelling house tunes by superstars like Belgium's Lost Frequencies to the next level.

Hitchhiker

Dressed in what looks like a cross between a hazmat suit and a disco ball, behind-the-scenes K-pop producer DJ Jinu (born Choi Jin-woo) takes center stage under his hard-hitting EDM moniker, Hitchhiker. Synths rattle like rusty bed springs, the obligatory big room bleep-bloops magnetize hips, and chopped English vocals give it an uncanny American energy that sounds like porn made for the Electric Daisy Carnival crowd.

Faded Ghost

Shanghai's ChaCha Yehaiyahan grinds sinister field recordings against each other like sonic seismic plates, providing the backdrop for night-terror vocals processed through an arsenal of effects. It's best served on headphones, but she's equally skilled at manipulating dance floors by weaving experimental club bangers into hersets, which stream monthly on RBMA Radio. (Look also for Thursday's more bass-heavy performance, listed under her surname.)

Yahyel

Yahyel makes music for-style cyberattacks on stock markets via dystopian cyberpunk that sounds like a downward spiral. They scored a No. 1 hit on Apple Music Japan's electro charts with 2018 album, a cacophonous combination of jagged rock energy, electronica undertones, and Weeknd-esque sing-sobbing. Check their video for "TAO," which features four minutes of a dead body being dragged across the floor before a Refused-style thrash session.

JP the Wavy

Fans of Asian hip-hop may have memorized label 88rising's lineup, but they're hardly the only name in the booming Asian rap scene. JP the Wavy, repping Shonan, rocketed to the top of the iTunes hip-hop chart with "Cho Wavy De Gomenne" ("Sorry, I'm Super Wavy"), a trap anthem that sounds like it could just as easily be from Atlanta as Japan. And JP will likely don the rarest streetwear at SXSW.

Colde

DEEPER INTO THE ORIENT

Scoring a hit alongside SXSW 2018 Korea Spotlight alum Crush, Colde's lovelorn R&B hits that sweet spot between SZA and Frank Ocean. It's music to chill to, smoke to, and cry to. Unlike most of his K-pop counterparts, this isn't candy-painted pop production, but rather has the charm of an auteurist GarageBand master. Don't be surprised if you have trouble hearing him over the hordes of swooning fans.

David Boring

Gritty and violent, fuzzed-out No Wave from Hong Kong.

EggPlantEgg

Taiwanese indie pop Best Album winners at the Golden Melody Awards, so expect a huge crowd.

Chai

Chaotic Burger Records signee mixes Tom Tom Club and Basement Jaxx.

Asterism

Three monstrously heavy metal teenagers from Fukuoka.

Regallily

Tokyo female threepiece making twee shoegaze.

The Perfect Me

Interpol if were they born and raised in Japan.

Ex-Girl

Nineties Japanese performance art troupe reunites.

New Fame

Hustling Vietnamese female hip-hop duo who've played over 1,400 shows.