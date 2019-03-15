Music

SXSW Music Interview: Lou Rebecca

French chanteuse infuses current pop with retro influences

By Christina Garcia, Fri., March 15, 2019

SXSW Music Interview: Lou Rebecca

Paris-born Lou Rebecca dreams bigger since her eponymous 2018 debut on Austin's Holodeck Records.

"I've been directing the music videos, and it's becoming part of the vision when I'm writing," she explains. "In my dreams, I would work with dancers, costume designers, and set designers to create a story from the first chord until the last shot."

She writes brokenhearted disco music with catchy melodies – synthy sweet, orchestral, night-club pop.

Rebecca's voice is feathery sweet in English or French, while videos supporting the EP are tender and nostalgic, like her sound: glitter-edged roses in soft auburn hair and a forlorn ballerina in an empty room. The chanteuse cites Ella Fitzgerald and Michel Legrand as influences, but writes brokenhearted disco music with catchy melodies – synthy sweet, orchestral, night-club pop.

"These days, I listen to a lot of Eighties French disco and Japanese pop," she affirms.

Live, Rebecca works with Austin's Josh Mills of industrial synth band Missions.

"It's been magical. Writing together comes very naturally," she writes. "We have an album coming out on Holodeck very soon this year."

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South By-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
Joan Jett Shreds Stubb's at SXSW Music
Joan Jett Shreds Stubb's at SXSW Music
I love rock & roll is here to stay

Tim Stegall, March 13, 2019

SXSW Music Review: Fontaines D.C.
SXSW Music Review: Fontaines D.C.
Post-punk Dubliners achieve must-see, early-week greatness

Kevin Curtin, March 13, 2019

More by Christina Garcia
Holodeck Records Rescores Egyptian Creation Myth at AFS Cinema
Holodeck Records Rescores Egyptian Creation Myth at AFS Cinema
Synth whisperers soundtrack Ra: Path of the Sun God

March 11, 2019

Can't-Miss Austin Bands at SXSW
Night Glitter
Thievery Corporation siren calls to the fireflies

March 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Music 2019, Lou Rebecca

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Cranes of Austin
at Carousel Lounge
Kent Finlay's Songwriter Circle at Cheatham Street Warehouse
The Brannen & Red Show
at Continental Club Gallery
Frank & the Honky-Tonk Doctors at Donn's Depot
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  