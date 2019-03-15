Music

SXSW Music Interview: Lonnie Holley

Alabama-born artist and musician explains his process

By Rick Weaver, Fri., March 15, 2019


Photo by Timothy Duffy

"We can be on the playground of foolishness for too long, where everything becomes joyful, while other people on the Earth are having so many problems and are going to their graves because of their conditions," Lonnie Holley warns.

As a sculptor, the Alabama-born, self-taught artist shapes new illuminated forms from discarded items.

As a sculptor, the Alabama-born, self-taught artist shapes new illuminated forms from discarded items. As a pianist and vocalist, he draws improvisational evocations out from dreams, memories, and concrete details. Some of those evocations impart jubilance, like "Sometimes I Wanna Dance," while many rend hearts and agitate souls, like "I Snuck Off the Slave Ship," an agonizing projection into the past that ends with a false awakening into the present.

"I'm kind of singing to the administrators. A lot of times, the administrators don't hear until later," he explains. "It's like throwing a pebble into the sea. You have to wonder what it's going to be like when those waves get to hitting the shoreline."

Holley never plays a song the same way twice. Tides in mood and tone change as the message progresses. Even Mith, collected over a five-year period and released last September by Jagjaguwar, belongs to the distant past, as Holley, who recently celebrated his 69th birthday, pushes forward into meditations on education, stabilization, and human collaboration.

"We're all trying to appreciate the sun, the moon, the rain, the water that is on Earth," he muses. "Let's not forget that the mother ship contains all of us as humans. Every bit of air, or the atmosphere, has to circulate. And if that don't circulate, then we're dealing with problems."

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South By-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
Joan Jett Shreds Stubb's at SXSW Music
Joan Jett Shreds Stubb's at SXSW Music
I love rock & roll is here to stay

Tim Stegall, March 13, 2019

SXSW Music Review: Fontaines D.C.
SXSW Music Review: Fontaines D.C.
Post-punk Dubliners achieve must-see, early-week greatness

Kevin Curtin, March 13, 2019

More by Rick Weaver
SXSW Music Review: Husky Loops
SXSW Music Review: Husky Loops
Pop-steady Italian trio practices law at Mansun, Moroder & Schifrin

March 13, 2019

Can't-Miss Austin Bands at SXSW
Deezie Brown
After the Bastrop fires, Deezie Brown pursues happiness over Lamborghinis

March 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Music 2019, Lonnie Holley

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Cranes of Austin
at Carousel Lounge
Kent Finlay's Songwriter Circle at Cheatham Street Warehouse
The Brannen & Red Show
at Continental Club Gallery
Frank & the Honky-Tonk Doctors at Donn's Depot
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  