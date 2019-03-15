Music

SXSW Music Interview: Joe Armon-Jones / Ezra Collective

Avant-garde jazz collective brings genre back to its roots

By Michael Toland, Fri., March 15, 2019


Ezra Collective (Photo by Dan Medhurst)

A blazing dynamo of jazz, funk, Afrobeat, Latin, hip-hop, and dub, Ezra Collective set SXSW on fire last year.

Now, the London quintet returns for round two, seeding the fields for the American release of its debut album You Can’t Steal My Joy in April. Drummer Femi Koleoso, his bassist brother TJ, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones (who precedes the band with a solo showcase slot), trumpeter Dylan Jones, and saxophonist James Mollison make music for both the mind and the feet.

“The groove will never be inferior to the improvisation, and the improvising will never shake the groove – the two are one for us,” says bandleader Femi Koleoso.

"I think they're the same thing, really," demurs bandleader Femi. "My improvisation is finding different ways to express my need to move and joy when doing so. It comes really naturally to us. The groove will never be inferior to the improvisation, and the improvising will never shake the groove – the two are one for us.

"To bring as much joy and good vibrations to as many people as possible whilst being totally true to ourselves and representative of all that we individually stand for [is our goal]," he adds.

Ezra Collective thus moves jazz forward not by pushing further into the avant-garde, but by reconnecting the music to its roots as dance music.

"Feeling alienated by a lot of contexts in which jazz music was played in London as I was growing up gave me a real urge to make it accessible to everyone," the percussionist continues. "Including people that I saw myself in, who are more likely to listen to an urban radio station than a dedicated jazz one, and more likely to go to a £5 entry club than a bougie jazz club. By way of this being achieved, it's just a case of five people coming together and being themselves.

"People are attracted to that."

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South By-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
Joan Jett Shreds Stubb's at SXSW Music
Joan Jett Shreds Stubb's at SXSW Music
I love rock & roll is here to stay

Tim Stegall, March 13, 2019

SXSW Music Review: Fontaines D.C.
SXSW Music Review: Fontaines D.C.
Post-punk Dubliners achieve must-see, early-week greatness

Kevin Curtin, March 13, 2019

More by Michael Toland
SXSW Music Review: The Chills
SXSW Music Review: The Chills
Kiwi pop legends christen Texas for the first time in decades

March 13, 2019

Can't-Miss Austin Bands at SXSW
Single Lash
Welcome to the ATX shoegaze revival

March 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Music 2019, Joe Armon-Jones, Ezra Collective

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Cranes of Austin
at Carousel Lounge
Kent Finlay's Songwriter Circle at Cheatham Street Warehouse
The Brannen & Red Show
at Continental Club Gallery
Frank & the Honky-Tonk Doctors at Donn's Depot
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  