Go South of the Border With These 15 Latinx Acts

Eme Alfonso

Both of Cuban singer-songwriter Eme Alfonso's parents are founding members of Síntesis, an island institution mixing progressive rock, jazz, and Afro-Cuban rhythms. She joined the band at 14 and explores many of the same themes in her solo work. Third LPoffers a lush bed of Brazilian-generated arrangements for Alfonso's voice to soar on.

Combo Chimbita

Self-described tropical futurists, Combo Chimbita is a quartet of first-generation Colombians born and raised in NYC. Debut albumleans on the ancients while exploring the outer reaches of the galaxies. Heavily rooted in cumbia's low-end theory, the arresting Spanish vocals of Carolina Oliveros cut across punk drums and traditional percussion, psych feedback and Sun Ra-styled freak-outs. Es un trip.

Reyna Tropical

A dream-thump collaboration between Portland guitarist/vocalist Fabi Reyna and Los Angeles producer Sumohair (Nectali Diaz), Reyna Tropical whips up a mesmerizingof mid-tempo electro grooves while drawing from a deep well of Afro and Latin roots. The Mexican-born duo proved a perfect pairing for Bomba Estéreo's 2018 tour, though how Reyna – founding editor ofmagazine and guitarist for fellow SXSW showcasers Sávila – carved out the time remains a mystery.

Alih Jey & Cuñao

Nearly two decades into a Latin rock and pop career, Dominican-born and L.A.-based singer Alih Jey has been nominated for the Latin Grammy for Best Rock Solo Vocal Album and penned a hit for Ricky Martin. Backed by Latin folk combo Cuñao, forthcoming LPis a radical departure. On these gorgeous and heartfelt Sixties-era covers, Jey pays tribute to her father, Aníbal De Peña, a golden-voiced Dominicanand balladeer.

Cuco

A 20-year-old hopeless romantic, L.A. bedroom-soul singer/producer Cuco (Omar Banos) celebrates Chicanx culture and Cali vibes with dreamy, sun-warped love songs. He sounds like a young Chicano Batman protégé on his twee and tender 2017 debutand flexes fluent Spanglish on "Lo Que Siento":

Bixiga 70

From carnival toand, the impact of African culture on Brazil remains all-encompassing. São Paulo 10-piece Bixiga 70 furthers the connection with a stunning South American take on Fela Kuti's Nigerian Afrobeat. No shortage of Fela tribute bands around the world, but few explore as many daring side roads as this one. 2018'sis stuffed with jazz chops and funk drops.

Superfónicos

An Austin eightpiece with deep Colombian roots (five of the members were born in Colombia or are first-generation Americans), Superfónicos stirs funk, cumbia, merengue, psych-rock, Afrobeat, and hip-hop into a thrilling brew on recent debut EP. Frontman Jaime Ospina holds court on the, a traditional Colombian flute that juxtaposes beautifully with saxophone and swirling electric guitar licks.

Lizbeth Román y Los Duendes Invisibles

Strumming an acoustic guitar, Puerto Rico's Lizbeth Román belts out bohemian boleros with a remarkably rich and smoky tone. The relative newcomer has yet to release an album but recently performed for a massive stadium crowd, opening for Puerto Rican pop star Kany García in San Juan.

Zona Tango

MORE SPANISH SPEAKERS

If the folk fusion of Buenos Aires trio Zona Tango encapsulates the electro-chill coffeehouse vibes of the mid-Aughts, it's because they practically invented them. Aided by a bed of synths and looping beats, the Argentine group is simply a killer jazz ensemble led by renowned composer and multi-instrumentalist Pedro Menendez. Now 15 years removed from their debut, 2016'stravels beyond bossa nova and tango to explore the folk sounds of Argentina's provincial plains.

Mundaka

Dreamy, surf-inspired dream-pop quartet from Lima, Peru.

La Mojarra Electrica

Colombian 12-piece dishes a joyful, modern take on classic salsa, bullerengue, y más.

Xenia França

Celebrating womanhood and Brazil's deep African roots, Bahian singer Xenia França's compositions are as artful as they are intoxicating.

Los Gaiteros de Ovejas

Knotting up hand percussion and gaita flutes, these traditionalists from the interior Caribbean coast of Colombia have kept the roots of cumbia alive for three decades.

Sonámbulo Psicotropical

Self-described "psycho-tropical" Costa Rican sleepwalkers offer an infectious, upbeat mix of funk, cumbia, rumbia, et al.

Dos Santos

Chicago quintet melds jazz with Peruvian chicha and other diasporic rhythms with (mostly) Spanish-language vocals.