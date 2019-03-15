Expand Your Mind With These 13 Psychedelic Bands at SXSW

Xixa

Tucson's Xixa dunks Italian spaghetti Western soundtracks in such strong psychedelics they come out seeing stars. Cumbia rhythms and Afrobeat repetitions figure equally heavy, all of it strained through the arid sands of a land that time abandoned long ago. The sextet's new EPsounds like getting lost in a Southwestern desert after eating flowers off a questionably hebetic cactus.

Sundrifter

Boston's Sundrifter is more interested in the destruction left behind after a cosmic occurrence than in the event itself. Less the blaze of rushing comets than the crash of asteroids, the trio's sophomore slab of acid doom drops the hammer from a galaxy far, far away.

Be Forest

Pesaro, Italy, trio Be Forest has clearly achieved mastery over its echo-laden, extra-dimensional dream pop. Third album ever and first in five years,turns headily on the axis of guitarist Nicola Lampredi's intoxicating iridescence and drummer Erica Terenzi's blissed-out coo. Absinthe not included.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Australia continues its fine tradition of distinctive trip rock with the brilliantly named Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. The Perth quartet maintains more in common with the forthrightly rocking King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard than the more gentile Tame Impala, as last year's acid blotterand this year's single "Keen for Kick Ons?" make plain.

Nonconnah

Formerly of electronica act Lost Trail, musically inclined spouses Zachary and Denny Wilkerson Corsa mix traditional rock/folk instrumentation with glitchy tape recorders, enigmatic field recordings, and what sounds like cheap synthesizers with run-down batteries. The droning soundscapes found on the Memphis duo's upcoming sophomore album –– are as disorienting as they are absorbing.

Boogarins

Over the course of four albums, Austin-festival mainstay Boogarins perfected its lush alloy of psychedelic guitar and bright-eyed cheer. Few psych acts exhibit as much positive energy as this Brazilian quartet, language barriers be damned. 2017'sanddivided the band's soul into gentle acid pop and improvisational jam rock, respectively, while new single "Sombra ou Dúvida" promises a return to the former.

Orions Belte

If Texas' own Khruangbin has a Scandinavian analog, it's Bergen's Orions Belte. The Norwegian trio eschews vocals for spacey guitar rock that draws from Nigerian Afrobeat and European B-movie soundtracks as much as Sixties psych pop. Sharply crafted and expertly performed, debut LPdemonstrates a confidence found only in young outfits whose members work day jobs in other people's bands.

Laura Carbone

Singer/songwriter Laura Carbone hails from Berlin, but a cliched Teutonic ice princess she most definitely is not. Last year'sdiscloses a jones for the British post-psych of the Eighties, laid atop brooding balladry that would enliven the set of any low-rent chanteuse.

Sixteen Deluxe

