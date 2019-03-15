Eight International All-Stars at SXSW Music

Westerman

A buzz-cut Londoner with a voice pure and high and whose emotive pop compositions are scaffolded with six-chord, ultra-clean guitar parts and seasoned with subtle synths and electronics, Will Westerman can sound David Byrne-esque even though his 2017 debut EPdrew Nick Drake comparisons.

Jealous of the Birds

After making her first stateside appearance at SXSW 2015, Naomi Hamilton returned to Ireland and penned "Plastic Skeletons." That three-minute syllabic master class, off last year's, hits with Courtney Barnett-style guitar rock oomph. The emergent Belfast siren also shines on acoustic songcraft, especially 2016's irresistible "Goji Berry Sunset," on which she refrains, "Your name fizzes on my tongue."

Kirara

A prolific electronic producer from Seoul, Kirara's joyful LPscored Best Dance and Electronic Album honors at the Korean Music Awards. Formerly known as STQ Project, the reportedly transgender artist crafts epic compositions of uptempo, sample-oriented, alternative electronic with emphasis on cut-up polyrhythms and uplifting melodies.

Easy Life

Highly musical, especially poppy quintet from Leicester, UK. Frontman Murray Cameron plays trumpet, keyboards, and – for better or worse – raps over super clean funky pop with jazz notes. The whole act can feel like 21 Pilots on a Nineties kick, but the lyrics are thoughtful, the music's tasty, and they're booked for Coachella and signed to Island.

Elisapie

Hailing from the Arctic Circle, Elisapie Isaac sends chills down your spine by singing in her native Inuktitut, which makes up most of her excellent third solo album,. The Montreal-based singer, whose epically cinematic songs are rooted in American and Inuit folk traditions, represents a resilient culture with every breath.

Yahyel

Dark and hypnotic electronic pop from a black-clad Japanese group whose name translates to "aliens." Influenced by UK synth and modern pop sounds, including James Blake (as well as American beat music), the gothy outfit brings extraordinary intensity to downtempo music. In action since 2015, the English-speaking quintet broke out with last year'sLP as well as their movie-quality videos.

Trupa Trupa

Remarkably well-crafted and dark avant-rock from Gdansk, Poland. Led by the lyrically insidious Grzegorz Kwiatkowsk, also a published poet whose delivery wields gravity. Since 2010, Trupa Trupa's self-released two LPs before dishing two long-players on the Blue Tapes label, including 2017 highlight. Weeks ago, the quartet signed a worldwide deal with Sub Pop.

Gong Gong Gong

This Beijing band doesn't feature a gong in their instrumental arsenal. Hell, they don't even have a drummer. The Warf Cat-signed duo, who recently toured the states opening for Parquet Courts, instead rides the ghostly sound of Tom Ng's hollow body guitar and Joshua Frank's thumping bass. Together they coalesce into noisy, post-punk, Bo Diddley rhythms, over which Ng delivers urgent lyrics in his native Cantonese.