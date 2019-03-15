Music

SXSW Music Interview: Daniel Brandt

Suit-and-tie techno artist talks about his musical influences

By Christina Garcia, Fri., March 15, 2019


Photo by Özge Cöne

Daniel Brandt's suit-and-tie techno enlivens polyrhythmic machine funk by creating all sounds on instruments instead of synths. His second album, 2018's Channels, is similar to the handmade dance music he created in Berlin-born trio Brandt Brauer Frick, while allowing more space to innovate.

"One of the first influences for Brandt Brauer Frick was minimal music of the Sixties, but I'm now getting closer to this music than in the beginning," the German musician writes in. "I was always interested in fusing dance music with real instruments."

Brandt ticks off influences including techno originators Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson, but doesn't stop there.

“It’s very important to experience techno in the right setting, as it only works very loud and in a good space.”

"I draw from minimal composers like Steve Reich and Terry Riley, to more punk things like ESG or Liquid Liquid, plus lots of jazz like Coltrane and Herbie Hancock. I'm also influenced by techno, especially original Detroit techno. It's very important to experience techno in the right setting, as it only works very loud and in a good space.

"If you check out techno on a phone it will never have the same effect."

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South By-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
Joan Jett Shreds Stubb's at SXSW Music
Joan Jett Shreds Stubb's at SXSW Music
I love rock & roll is here to stay

Tim Stegall, March 13, 2019

SXSW Music Review: Fontaines D.C.
SXSW Music Review: Fontaines D.C.
Post-punk Dubliners achieve must-see, early-week greatness

Kevin Curtin, March 13, 2019

More by Christina Garcia
Holodeck Records Rescores Egyptian Creation Myth at AFS Cinema
Holodeck Records Rescores Egyptian Creation Myth at AFS Cinema
Synth whisperers soundtrack Ra: Path of the Sun God

March 11, 2019

Can't-Miss Austin Bands at SXSW
Night Glitter
Thievery Corporation siren calls to the fireflies

March 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Music 2019, Daniel Brandt

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Cranes of Austin
at Carousel Lounge
Kent Finlay's Songwriter Circle at Cheatham Street Warehouse
The Brannen & Red Show
at Continental Club Gallery
Frank & the Honky-Tonk Doctors at Donn's Depot
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  