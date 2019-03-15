Music

SXSW Music Interview: Ayelle

Nomadic musician tracks where she's been through her songs

By Dan Gentile, Fri., March 15, 2019

Amanda Lundstedt (aka Ayelle) comes from many different places. Born in Sweden, raised in Spain, and trained in London, the 24-year-old songwriter melts together R&B, electronic music, and Swedish pop on 2018 EP Slow Clap, dedicated to every single woman's foil: the fuckboy.

Austin Chronicle: How did your upbringing influence your music?

Ayelle: I'm half Iranian, so I grew up with a lot of Iranian music combined with Swedish music, R&B, and soul. A lot of Destiny's Child and Mariah Carey. There's some Oriental vibes to how I use my voice, and also pop elements from Sweden.

AC: What’s your production process?

A: The last few years, I'll build the song from scratch with a producer. I studied production at uni, so being familiar with Ableton and Logic, I can communicate what I want to do much clearer. I like being involved in building the sound, but don't necessarily need to sit at a computer to do it.

AC: What’s your next album about?

A: It's about how I'm a bit of a nomad. I wouldn't say I have a home, because I've lived so many different places. I don't end up staying in the same place for longer than a month it seems. The album is a bunch of songs I've written [while] traveling all over.

AC: What else would you like people to know about your music?

A: I just want people to be able to relate. To find some parts of themselves in the lyrics, which are the reason I got into music to begin with. I started putting songs on paper when I was about 6, because that's when I learned to write. Music has always been a way to find out what's going on internally. I want to be able to help people in the way that my music helps me.

