19 Post-Punks to Bounce Around To

Dehd

Co-vocalists Jason Balla and Emily Kempf, respectively of notable Chicago acts Ne-Hi and Lala Lala, join drummer Eric McGrady to make dreamy rock. Surf-styled ruminations uphold post-punk structure for lackadaisical latest "Dying For," an awaited follow-up to 2017

David Boring

Featured in Anthony Bourdain's, Hong Kong crew David Boring assemble shades of punk, No Wave, and industrialism within an unapologetically aggressive frame. Debutsimmers over political tensions via raging distortion and singer Janice Lau's spunky screams. The conceptual quintet follows up with, a takedown of widespread cultural suffering and self-pity.

Pottery

November single "Hank Williams" introduced newly minted Montreal act Pottery. The quintet's only two songs connect the dots for post-punk and dance-pop, preceding debut EPdue May 10 on Partisan. The buzz already earned dates with Parquet Courts and SX exciters Viagra Boys.

Palberta

Offering amoebalike moves between instruments onstage, perfectly asynchronous New York trio Palberta thread humor and ambling noise-punk. One second melodic, pretty ("Cherry Baby"), the next they're oscillating between shrieks ("Ziddy"). The multi-instrumentalists' immutable synergy found home on 22-song explosion

Bush Tetras

Last year, these defining NYC No Wavers offered their first music in a decade. 1980 Manhattan club hit "Too Many Creeps" found underground success on Cynthia Sley's infectiously curt delivery, Pat Place's sharp guitar jitters, and dancefloor rhythms. A Nineties reunification, followed by last year's, and a new EP mark the cult phenom's lasting influence.

French Vanilla

Generating movement and camaraderie in the queer punk underground, L.A. quartet French Vanilla traffics a sprawling art-rock savvy. Originating as UCLA undergrads, their supremely punchy sax and cheery dissonance lay the groundwork for Sally Spitz's flippant pleads ranging from the Stephen King-inspired "Carrie" to bass-driven "Anti-Aging Global Warming."

Nots

This Memphis quartet builds anxiety-ridden power punk embellished with synth and reverb. Longtime collaborators, guitarist Natalie Hoffmann and drummer Charlotte Watson found a spot on hometown label Goner Records, where 2016 sophomore effortexplored tense sonic textures and freewheeling artistic crunch that expanded beyond under-one-minute efforts.

Public Practice

Readymade from veterans of New York pop band Beverly and punk act Wall, Public Practice breeds palatable crossover. Wharf Cat debutquestions perceptions and skewers double standards with impending basslines and Sam York's breathy assertions. "Foundation" winks an eye at David Byrne over carefully cut disco grooves, finding freshness in the fusion.

Control Top

MORE PUNKS

Following a 2015 demo tape, singer/bassist Ali Carter hustled to keep Philly punk concept Control Top together. Drum lord Alex Lichtenauer and sharp-shooting guitarist Al Creedon now round out the chaotically upbeat trio, which promiseson April 5 and a post-SXSW tour with Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers.

Blessed

Canadian avant-rock crew channels the sprawl of British Columbia's Fraser Valley.

Warmduscher

Fat White Family and Paranoid London members get together for silly grime-funk.

Big Bliss

Full-hearted Brooklyn trio, brainchild of two brothers, revive washed-out Interpol power.

Shepherds

Weighted art rock covers social ills via developing Atlanta group,coming soon.

Chastity

Shoegaze and post-hardcore amplify Canadian frontman Brandon Williams' suburban isolation on

Pscience

Jagged, lo-fi robots visit from New Orleans with only single "X-Ray Eyes."

Warm Drag

L.A.'s Paul Quattrone (Thee Oh Sees, !!!) and singer Vashti Windish make slinky garage sounds.

The Wants

Multifaceted techno-touched punks work at the tagline "Brooklyn's Most Anxious Dance Party."

Drab Majesty

Otherworldly art project of L.A.'s Deb DeMure dubs "tragic wave" with futuristic sonics.