19 Post-Punks to Bounce Around To
By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., March 15, 2019
DehdWed. 13, Barracuda, 8pm; Thu. 14, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 7:20pm; Fri. 15, Container Bar, 1:15pm
Co-vocalists Jason Balla and Emily Kempf, respectively of notable Chicago acts Ne-Hi and Lala Lala, join drummer Eric McGrady to make dreamy rock. Surf-styled ruminations uphold post-punk structure for lackadaisical latest "Dying For," an awaited follow-up to 2017 Fire of Love.
David BoringWed. 13, Valhalla, 11pm; Thu. 14, Dirty Dog Bar, 8pm
Featured in Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown, Hong Kong crew David Boring assemble shades of punk, No Wave, and industrialism within an unapologetically aggressive frame. Debut Unnatural Objects and Their Humans simmers over political tensions via raging distortion and singer Janice Lau's spunky screams. The conceptual quintet follows up with Victims, a takedown of widespread cultural suffering and self-pity.
PotteryThu. 14, Seven Grand, 11:45pm; Fri. 15, Swan Dive, 1am; Sat. 16, Seven Grand, 8pm
November single "Hank Williams" introduced newly minted Montreal act Pottery. The quintet's only two songs connect the dots for post-punk and dance-pop, preceding debut EP No. 1 due May 10 on Partisan. The buzz already earned dates with Parquet Courts and SX exciters Viagra Boys.
PalbertaFri. 15, Hotel Vegas, 8pm
Offering amoebalike moves between instruments onstage, perfectly asynchronous New York trio Palberta thread humor and ambling noise-punk. One second melodic, pretty ("Cherry Baby"), the next they're oscillating between shrieks ("Ziddy"). The multi-instrumentalists' immutable synergy found home on 22-song explosion Roach Goin' Down.
Bush TetrasFri. 15, Hotel Vegas, 10pm
Last year, these defining NYC No Wavers offered their first music in a decade. 1980 Manhattan club hit "Too Many Creeps" found underground success on Cynthia Sley's infectiously curt delivery, Pat Place's sharp guitar jitters, and dancefloor rhythms. A Nineties reunification, followed by last year's Take the Fall, and a new EP mark the cult phenom's lasting influence.
French VanillaFri. 15, 720 Club, 1am
Generating movement and camaraderie in the queer punk underground, L.A. quartet French Vanilla traffics a sprawling art-rock savvy. Originating as UCLA undergrads, their supremely punchy sax and cheery dissonance lay the groundwork for Sally Spitz's flippant pleads ranging from the Stephen King-inspired "Carrie" to bass-driven "Anti-Aging Global Warming."
NotsFri. 15, Beerland, 1am
This Memphis quartet builds anxiety-ridden power punk embellished with synth and reverb. Longtime collaborators, guitarist Natalie Hoffmann and drummer Charlotte Watson found a spot on hometown label Goner Records, where 2016 sophomore effort Cosmetic explored tense sonic textures and freewheeling artistic crunch that expanded beyond under-one-minute efforts.
Public PracticeFri. 15, Hotel Vegas, 1am; Sat. 16, Cheer Up Charlies, 10pm
Readymade from veterans of New York pop band Beverly and punk act Wall, Public Practice breeds palatable crossover. Wharf Cat debut Distance Is a Mirror questions perceptions and skewers double standards with impending basslines and Sam York's breathy assertions. "Foundation" winks an eye at David Byrne over carefully cut disco grooves, finding freshness in the fusion.
Control TopFri. 15, Palm Door on Sabine, 1am
Following a 2015 demo tape, singer/bassist Ali Carter hustled to keep Philly punk concept Control Top together. Drum lord Alex Lichtenauer and sharp-shooting guitarist Al Creedon now round out the chaotically upbeat trio, which promises Covert Contracts on April 5 and a post-SXSW tour with Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers.
MORE PUNKS
BlessedWed. 13, Bungalow, 8pm; Thu. 14, BD Riley’s, 1am
Canadian avant-rock crew channels the sprawl of British Columbia's Fraser Valley.
WarmduscherWed. 13, Hotel Vegas, 12:30am; Thu. 14, Javelina, 1am
Fat White Family and Paranoid London members get together for silly grime-funk.
Big BlissThu. 14, Cheer Up Charlies, 8pm
Full-hearted Brooklyn trio, brainchild of two brothers, revive washed-out Interpol power.
ShepherdsThu. 14, Malverde, 8:35pm
Weighted art rock covers social ills via developing Atlanta group, Insignificant Whip coming soon.
ChastityThu. 14, 720 Club, 9pm
Shoegaze and post-hardcore amplify Canadian frontman Brandon Williams' suburban isolation on Death Lust.
PscienceFri. 15, Beerland, 9pm; Sat. 16, Hotel Vegas, 7:15pm
Jagged, lo-fi robots visit from New Orleans with only single "X-Ray Eyes."
Warm DragFri. 15, Hotel Vegas, 10pm
L.A.'s Paul Quattrone (Thee Oh Sees, !!!) and singer Vashti Windish make slinky garage sounds.
The WantsSat. 16, Cheer Up Charlies, 10:20pm
Multifaceted techno-touched punks work at the tagline "Brooklyn's Most Anxious Dance Party."
Drab MajestySat. 16, Elysium, 1am
Otherworldly art project of L.A.'s Deb DeMure dubs "tragic wave" with futuristic sonics.
