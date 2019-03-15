19 Exceptional Songwriters Showcase Their Craft at SXSW

Yola

After her 2015 debut EPgarnered attention in Americana circles, Yola Carter's freshly released first LP,, delivers a soulful wallop with lush arrangements that swell into solid country hooks. Dan Auerbach's production rightly lets the UK songwriter's powerhouse vocals lead, shades of Dusty Springfield seeping into her songs of simultaneously renting pain and empowerment.

Jason Hawk Harris

is a remarkable album title, and Jason Hawk Harris backs it up with equally impressive songwriting on 2017's debut EP. After years as a classical composer and a stint as guitarist with the Show Ponies, the Houston-born, L.A.-based artist takes a more country turn as he preps his debut LP on Bloodshot for this spring, his tangy tenor brimming the potential of early Jason Isbell.

Waylon Payne

Son of Willie Nelson guitarist Jody Payne and singer Sammi Smith, Waylon Payne's road paved for success with 2004 debut LP, but addiction took him on a decadelong detour. Amid acting roles as Jerry Lee Lewis () and Hank Garland (), and recent songwriting credits for Miranda Lambert and Lee Ann Womack, Payne's finally returning with a new album of intensely personal and wrenching songs.

Bedouine

Azniv Korkejian's celebrated 2017 eponymous debut LP as Bedouine, produced by Gus Seyffert, arrived with an assured restlessness in hushed, melancholic tones. The Aleppo, Syria-born songwriter, raised across the U.S. and settled in L.A., channels her wandering impulse into an aura of Seventies California folk.

Valley Maker

On 2018 LP, Austin Crane partnered with longtime friend and producer Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi, who added a layered texture of fuller beats and rhythms to the Seattle songwriter's ethereal folk. The nasal pinch and patient unfolding of the tunes play like a more meditative Kurt Vile, hypnotically vamping guitar lines cutting against spacious atmospheric swirls.

Lola Kirke

Daughter of Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke and co-star of Amazon Prime series, Lola Kirke makes the rare compelling jump to music., the L.A.-based artist's debut LP, lingers with a kind of restless ennui sunk in dreamy riffs and swooning in her slowly unwinding, breathy vocals. It's a Mazzy Star-meets-Lana Del Rey model of mood with touches of country kicked rhythms.

William Elliott Whitmore

For his first offering from Bloodshot Records, William Elliott Whitmore surprised with a platter of covers. Last year'sranges from Magnetic Fields to Dock Boggs, yet all remarkably reimagined against the Iowan's distinctly roughened growls that defined his previous six LPs. Banjo ballads and scarred, rough punk riffs wring anthems of hard times and tough soil.

Sidney Gish

This Boston songwriter's self-released late 2017 sophomore LP,delivers the kind of subtly nuanced wit of Frankie Cosmos crossed with Kimya Dawson, a jangling vivacity that sticks with humor and earnestness without letting either overwhelm the smartness of her tunes.

Leyla McCalla

10 MORE SONGSMITHS

Former cellist for the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Leyla McCalla spun solo with 2014's stunning debut LP, adapted from Langston Hughes' poetry. The songwriter's new, third album,, turns from her more classical background to meld a sound from her Haitian roots and New Orleans home base, an exceptional musical exploration of genre and searing folk indictment to soundtrack the resistance.

Billy Strings

Michigan-born picker blazes a new generation of bluegrass.

Rainstorm Brother

John Isaac Watters' new dark, strafing, atmospheric L.A. freak-folk.

David Keenan

Poetic Irish crooner swooning Damien Rice 2.0.

Lauren Morrow

Whiskey Gentry frontwoman spins solo with sharp, story-driven debut.

Laura Stevenson

Gut-punched confessionals from upcoming fifth LP

Gia Margaret

Dreamy slowcore shines Chicagoan's 2018 debut

Erin Rae

Gorgeously soulful Nashville country belies personal existentialism.

Esther Rose

Twanging and trilling New Orleans song stream with a honky-tonk heart.

Will Varley

London troubadour weaves intense and complex narratives.

K.C. Harris

North Carolina native laying low and gritty on