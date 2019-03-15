16 Experimentalists to Help You Get Weird at SXSW

Byrke Lou

Like the flash lives of cybernetic circuitry hatched by Louis and Bebe Barron offame, physicist and artist Byrke Lou, based in Berlin, detects inorganic structures in code, modifying them during live sessions after scanning rotating black glass sculptures via video feeds into her made-from-scratch synthesis system. The resulting sound compositions vary from total abstractions to faint traces of dance anthems.

Lingua Ignota

Known for leaving audience members in tears, classically trained Kristin Hayter's ritualistic performances recast extreme music's patriarchal violence into haunting liturgies saturated with suffering that give space for survivors to exorcise their pain. Originally self-released by the Providence-based artist,reissues on Profound Lore with an intensely dynamic album featuring Aileen Wuornos and informed by visionary Hildegaard of Bingen.

Fond Han

Though the art-rock ensemble recently emigrated from New Jersey, Fond Han's beautifully hideous hard-psych skronk fits like a glove in St. Louis, home of Yowie, Grand Ulena, Drunks with Guns, and other members of the musical lunatic fringe. Led by Thomas Baumann, Fond Han carries the torch by, naturally, breaking all the old rules and writing new ones.

Black Taffy

Donovan Jones overlaps repetitive beats of shiny hi-hats and thumping bass drums with dusty tape loops of kotos, harps, and other stringed instruments, which the North Texan explicitly prescribes for therapeutic purposes. On, the stark arrangements warble toward wonder and light trance, while the melodies spiral into decay.

Rrucculla

From her command center in Bilbao, Spain, Izaskun González augments a live drum kit with virtual software, kicking Krupa to the moon and taking the next giant step for drumkind. On her recent, a vibrant, pointillistic ecosystem of rhythm and color swirls and swims. Bricks of intensive editing whiz by in the orbital upbeat BPM bounce.

Musicomexp

Psychoacoustic explorer Aurélie Ferrière went aboard the– a sailboat gellin' like Magellan on a four-year Pacific voyage – to collect over- and underwater recordings, including unmapped areas of the Bismarck Sea. The tonemeister integrated and edited the recordings into a sound installation containing far more adventure than any of those tattered old Thor Heyerdahl paperbacks.

Gong Gong Gong

Getting down to brass tacks in Beijing, Joshua Frank and Tom Ng harness guitars as simple engines of rock & roll horsepower that blur across intercontinental tracks toward what the duo calls phantom rhythms. Their propulsion dances to the beat of Bo Diddley, the Monks, West African guitar, and maybe Indonesian gamelan.

Ex-Girl

The eclectic noise-rock trio from planet Kero Kero landed on this big blue ball in 1997 with no prior musical experience. They then launched neuron-rich masterpieces produced by Japan's inimitable Hoppy Kamiyama that shock, charge, jolt, and electrify. If each subgenre of rock is a strand of hair, then Ex-Girl is the Van de Graaff generator that makes 'em all stand on end.

Kapil Seshasayee

ADDITIONAL SOUND FREAKS

This Glaswegian singer-songwriter navigates his vocals down seemingly circuitous routes into unanticipated detours before suddenly snapping back into pop conventions. Considering the unwritten Indian caste system a, Seshasayee works his album around that theme and consequent frustrations, with a waterphone scraped for eerie effect. Easter egg surprises enhance the arrangements, à la Scott Walker's

Ra: Path of the Sun God

Stacked Holodeck of electronic artists (Majeure, Curved Light, True Creature) score Lesley Keen's neon animation of the birth of the world.

ZRN

Those pining for autumnal, ambient doom, look no further than Denmark's ZRN, short for Zeroine.

Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

Ian Anderson never had close to this much fun.

Jojo Abot

Splitting time between Accra, Copenhagen, and NYC, Abot explores identity through genre fluidity and performance art.

Meernaa

Carly Bond's smooth sailingis but a dream.

Nanook of the North

Stefan Wesolowski on violin and piano and Piotr Kalinski on synths live score the 1922 film.

Der Kindestod

Industrial noise from San Antonio pricks with pins and needles, asbestos and ice picks.