13 Jazz Acts to Help You Keep Cool at SXSW

Nérija

Nérija boasts a pair of Jazz Re:freshed stars: trombonist Rosie Turton and rising sax star Nubya Garcia, who killed it at the label's SXSW showcase last year. There's more to the London septet than being a mere JR adjunct, however. The four-horn front line and guitarist Shirley Tetteh create an ultramelodic riff machine over frisky, post-bop grooves. Recent Domino signees, they'll soon reissue their 2016 debut EP.

The Comet Is Coming

Another project from British sax god "King" Shabaka Hutchings (Sons of Kemet, Shabaka & the Ancestors), TCIC combines its leader's mighty improv chops with Danalogue's spacey synthesizers and Betamax's house-inflected drums. A brilliant trip through Afrofuturistic jazztronica,debuts on legendary jazz label Impulse! two days after the trio's initial SXSW appearance.

Sarah Tandy

London composer Sarah Tandy respects tradition enough to lead a classic quintet lineup – bass, drums, sax, trumpet, and her own keyboards – but she's no conservative throwback. Taking cues from the vibrant UK jazz scene, she folds funk and electronica into her post-bop without any obvious crossover moves, like Horace Silver in the 21st century. Debut album, featuring Ezra Collective's Femi Koleoso on drums, arrives imminently.

Yussef Dayes

The victim two SXSWs ago of Trump policies against anyone with a Middle Eastern name, drummer Yussef Dayes finally gets his chance to dance in Austin. The soulful fusion found on the Londoner's "Love Is the Answer" single paves the way for his forthcoming debut LP.

Bixiga 70

Brazilian music retains deep roots in Africa, a precedent exploited by São Paulo nonet Bixiga 70 on last year's sophomore LP,. Jazzy horns soar over danceable grooves and a battery of Afro-Brazilian percussion as the nearly decade-old band calls up the spirits and makes them shiver.

New Natives Brass Band

Although this large ensemble hails from Lafayette, it nails New Orleans brass band styles as sharply as any Big Easy native. Jazz, funk, and marching band heroics meet at the second line and stomp 'til the clouds part and the demons get chased away.

RADS Krusaders

Veteran jazz/R&B fusion act the Crusaders no longer treads the boards, but if you're still thirsty for that sound, Crusaders co-founder Joe Sample has you covered. Though he doesn't perform with them, the Houston keyboardist personally hand-picked the members of RADS Krusaders to keep the spirit of his old band's sound alive. And that the quintet does on last year's debut,

Jeff Lofton

5 ADDITIONAL SIDES

Trumpeter Jeff Lofton never met a jazz flavor he didn't like: cool Miles Davis, post-swing Clifford Brown, Latin bebop Dizzy Gillespie, funky proto-fusion Freddie Hubbard. Last LP still 2009's, the Austinite's 2018 cover of "What Is This Thing Called Love" kept home fires aglow.

Ronnie Coleman Jr. & Merlot Music

Houston multi-instrumentalist locates the sweet spot between jazz and funk and lays it down smooth.

Graham Reynolds & Golden Arm Trio

Veteran Austin jazz sage takes time out from composing soundtracks for Richard Linklater.

Jazzrausch Bigband

Unique blend of brass-band jazz and club-ready techno from Munich.

Zack Varner

Seasoned Austin saxist made his bandleader debut last year with

Tarik Hassan

Middle Eastern melodies meet American jazz in this Austin bassist's swinging aesthetic.