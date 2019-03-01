Here Are Your 2018/19 Austin Music Award Winners
Best band, musician, song, radio station, and more Top 10s chosen by you
Fri., March 1, 2019
BEST OF THE YEAR
Best Austin Band
1) Shinyribs
2) Black Pumas
3) White Denim
4) Superfónicos
5) Hovvdy
Runners-Up: Cowboy Diplomacy, Bruce Smith Band, Smiile, Vallejo, Sun June
Best New Austin Band
1) Black Pumas
2) Smiile
3) TC Superstar
4) Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
5) Madi Meeks
Runners-Up: Glorietta, Demi the Daredevil, Sam Houston & Blk Odyssy, the Guacamole Police, the History Department
Musician of the Year
1) Shakey Graves
2) Jackie Venson
3) Bob Schneider
4) Molly Burch
5) Gina Chavez
Runners-Up: Adrian Quesada, Spencer Gibb, Guy Forsyth, Patricia Vonne, Mobley
Album of the Year
1) Bob Schneider, Blood and Bones (Shockorama)
2) Gina Chavez, Lightbeam
3) Mobley, Fresh Lies, Vol. 1 (Violent Films)
4) Erika Wennerstrom, Sweet Unknown (Partisan)
5) Abhi the Nomad, Marbled (Tommy Boy)
Runners-Up: Spencer Gibb, Let's Start Over; Patricia Vonne, Top of the Mountain; Ghostland Observatory, See You Later Simulator; Jaimee Harris, Red Rescue; AJ Vallejo, Love Songs for Dummies
Song of the Year
1) Black Pumas, "Black Moon Rising"
2) Molly Burch, "To the Boys"
3) Tiarra Girls, "Leave It to the People"
4) Erika Wennerstrom, "Extraordinary Love"
5) Abhi the Nomad, "Sex n' Drugs"
Runners-Up: Willie Nelson, "Vote 'Em Out"; Patricia Vonne, "Top of the Mountain"; Bob Schneider, "Sing About Love"; Spencer Gibb, "Hey, World (Let's Start Over)"; Demi the Daredevil, "America Anonymous"
BEST PERFORMING BANDS
Avant-Garde/Experimental
1) The Octopus Project
2) Golden Dawn Arkestra
3) Thor & Friends
4) Dallas Acid
5) A Is Red
Runners-Up: Mother Falcon, Toxic Water, Ponytrap, Marrshun, Calliope Musicals
Blues/Soul/Funk
1) Guy Forsyth
2) Jackie Venson
3) Peterson Brothers
4) Tomar & the FCs
5) Roxy Roca
Runners-Up: Johnny Nicholas, Shinyribs, Greyhounds, Mamafesta, Carolyn Wonderland
Country
1) Willie Nelson
2) Dale Watson
3) Croy & the Boys
4) Carson McHone
5) Charley Crockett
Runners-Up: Barbara Nesbitt, Them Duqaines, Asleep at the Wheel, Mike and the Moonpies, Kelly Willis
Electronic
1) Ghostland Observatory
2) Scorpio Rising
3) Trouble in the Streets
4) Bayonne
5) Bill Converse
Runners-Up: Capyac, the Octopus Project, Zettajoule, Survive, Resonant Frequency
Folk/Bluegrass
1) Wood & Wire
2) The Deer
3) Jaimee Harris
4) Folk Uke
5) Little Mazarn
Runners-Up: The Cover Letter, the Madisons, Bob Livingston, Love & Chaos, Whiskey Shivers
Hip-Hop/Rap
1) Magna Carda
2) The Teeta
3) Kydd Jones
4) Quin NFN
5) Pnthn
Runners-Up: Abhi the Nomad, Mama Duke, Street Queer, Riders Against the Storm, Third Root
Jazz
1) White Ghost Shivers
2) Sarah Sharp
3) Elias Haslanger's Church on Monday
4) Atlas Maior
5) Red Young
Runners-Up: Ephraim Owens, Jitterbug Vipers, Brian Kremer, Blue Moon Jazz Quartet, Beto y los Fairlanes
Latin
1) Gina Chavez
2) Brownout
3) Superfónicos
4) Patricia Vonne
5) Como Las Movies
Runners-Up: Del Castillo, El Tule, Vallejo, Grupo Fantasma, Samba Bamba
Metal
1) Black Heart Saints
2) Bridge Farmers
3) Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol
4) Eagle Claw
5) Immortal Guardian
Runners-Up: Mammoth Grinder, Doom Side of the Moon, Portrayal of Guilt, Ignitor, Runescarred
None-of-the-Above
1) Bob Schneider & the Moonlight Orchestra
2) White Ghost Shivers
3) Fragile Rock
4) DJ Confucius Jones
5) The Kraken Quartet
Runners-Up: Frederico7, Seu Jacinto, the Damn Torpedoes, the Guacamole Police, Christeene
Punk
1) Sailor Poon
2) Worm Suicide
3) Big Bill
4) Xetas
5) Blxpltn
Runners-Up: Cherubs, Fools, Riverboat Gamblers, US Weekly, A Giant Dog
Rock
1) Bob Schneider
2) Sweet Spirit
3) Vallejo
4) Cowboy Diplomacy
5) PR Newman
Runners-Up: Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad, Torino Black, the Boleys, Cherubs, Israel Nash
World
1) Grupo Massa
2) Mau Mau Chaplains
3) Atash
4) Ley Line
5) Frederico7
Runners-Up: Rattle Tree, Seu Jacinto, El Tule, Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour, Tio Chico
BEST AUSTIN MUSICIANS
Bass
1) Roscoe Beck
2) Bruce Hughes
3) Pat Harris
4) Daniel Durham
5) Kenneth Null
Runners-Up: Jonas Saks, Jimmy Blazer, Nick Clark, Mehdi Boudra, Scott McIntyre
Drums/Percussion
1) Brannen Temple
2) Mike Buck
3) Wayne Salzmann II
4) Andrew Stevens
5) Jake Rabin
Runners-Up: Katie Marie, Bruno Vinezof, Aric Garcia, Alex Marrero, Jose Gutierrez
Female Vocalist
1) Gina Chavez
2) Patricia Vonne
3) Alesia Lani
4) Mama Duke
5) Lex Land
Runners-Up: Tameca Jones, Ruthie Foster, Jackie Venson, Sabrina Ellis, Molly Burch
Guitar
1) Jackie Venson
2) David Grissom
3) Eve Monsees
4) Eric Tessmer
5) Gabriel Guardian
Runners-Up: Mark Sean, Jon Sanchez, Arielle, Leo Lydon, Jelly Ellington
Horns
1) Grupo Horns
2) Ephraim Owens
3) Big Wy's Brass Band
4) Oliver Steck
5) Elias Haslanger
Runners-Up: Kevin Flatt, Joshua Thompson, Hard Proof, Shinyribs Horns, Adrian Ruiz
Keyboards
1) Emily Gimble
2) Zack Morgan
3) Kevin Lovejoy
4) Michael Ramos
5) Jon Deas
Runners-Up: Danny Saldivar, Oliver Steck, David Grant, Dave Madden, Red Young
Male Vocals
1) Bob Schneider
2) Kevin Russell
3) Mobley
4) Eric Burton
5) Jake Lloyd
Runners-Up: Spencer Gibb, Guy Forsyth, Bobby Bookout, Ian Cochran, Tomar Williams
Miscellaneous Instrument
1) Guy Forsyth (harmonica)
2) Kevin Russell (ukulele)
3) Jeff Johnston (saw/telephone)
4) Oliver Steck (accordion)
5) Frank Almendra (cavaquinho)
Runners-Up: Patricia Vonne (castanets), Jeff Plankenhorn ("plank"/Dobro), Amy Moreland (mandolin), Greg Izor (harmonica), Ben Buck (beatbox)
Songwriter
1) Bob Schneider
2) Israel Nash
3) Jaimee Harris
4) Spencer Gibb
5) Madi Meeks
Runners-Up: Patricia Vonne, Woody Russell, Sarah Sharp, Walker Lukens, David Ramirez
Strings
1) Carrie Rodriguez
2) Warren Hood
3) Tosca String Quartet
4) Will Taylor
5) Eddie Dickerson
Runners-Up: David Perales, Haydn Vitera, Lauren Rochell, Curtis Thomas, Sadie Wolfe
Radio Station
1) KUTX
2) Austin City Limits Radio (formerly KGSR)
3) Sun Radio
4) KLBJ-FM
5) KOOP
Runners-Up: KUT, KVRX, 101X, KMFA, KAZI