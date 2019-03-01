Here Are Your 2018/19 Austin Music Award Winners

BEST OF THE YEAR

Best Austin Band

1) Shinyribs

2) Black Pumas

3) White Denim

4) Superfónicos

5) Hovvdy

Runners-Up: Cowboy Diplomacy, Bruce Smith Band, Smiile, Vallejo, Sun June

Best New Austin Band

1) Black Pumas

2) Smiile

3) TC Superstar

4) Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

5) Madi Meeks

Runners-Up: Glorietta, Demi the Daredevil, Sam Houston & Blk Odyssy, the Guacamole Police, the History Department

Musician of the Year

1) Shakey Graves

2) Jackie Venson

3) Bob Schneider

4) Molly Burch

5) Gina Chavez

Runners-Up: Adrian Quesada, Spencer Gibb, Guy Forsyth, Patricia Vonne, Mobley

Album of the Year

1) Bob Schneider, Blood and Bones (Shockorama)

2) Gina Chavez, Lightbeam

3) Mobley, Fresh Lies, Vol. 1 (Violent Films)

4) Erika Wennerstrom, Sweet Unknown (Partisan)

5) Abhi the Nomad, Marbled (Tommy Boy)

Runners-Up: Spencer Gibb, Let's Start Over; Patricia Vonne, Top of the Mountain; Ghostland Observatory, See You Later Simulator; Jaimee Harris, Red Rescue; AJ Vallejo, Love Songs for Dummies

Song of the Year

1) Black Pumas, "Black Moon Rising"

2) Molly Burch, "To the Boys"

3) Tiarra Girls, "Leave It to the People"

4) Erika Wennerstrom, "Extraordinary Love"

5) Abhi the Nomad, "Sex n' Drugs"

Runners-Up: Willie Nelson, "Vote 'Em Out"; Patricia Vonne, "Top of the Mountain"; Bob Schneider, "Sing About Love"; Spencer Gibb, "Hey, World (Let's Start Over)"; Demi the Daredevil, "America Anonymous"

BEST PERFORMING BANDS

Avant-Garde/Experimental

1) The Octopus Project

2) Golden Dawn Arkestra

3) Thor & Friends

4) Dallas Acid

5) A Is Red

Runners-Up: Mother Falcon, Toxic Water, Ponytrap, Marrshun, Calliope Musicals

Blues/Soul/Funk

1) Guy Forsyth

2) Jackie Venson

3) Peterson Brothers

4) Tomar & the FCs

5) Roxy Roca

Runners-Up: Johnny Nicholas, Shinyribs, Greyhounds, Mamafesta, Carolyn Wonderland

Country

1) Willie Nelson

2) Dale Watson

3) Croy & the Boys

4) Carson McHone

5) Charley Crockett

Runners-Up: Barbara Nesbitt, Them Duqaines, Asleep at the Wheel, Mike and the Moonpies, Kelly Willis

Electronic

1) Ghostland Observatory

2) Scorpio Rising

3) Trouble in the Streets

4) Bayonne

5) Bill Converse

Runners-Up: Capyac, the Octopus Project, Zettajoule, Survive, Resonant Frequency

Folk/Bluegrass

1) Wood & Wire

2) The Deer

3) Jaimee Harris

4) Folk Uke

5) Little Mazarn

Runners-Up: The Cover Letter, the Madisons, Bob Livingston, Love & Chaos, Whiskey Shivers

Hip-Hop/Rap

1) Magna Carda

2) The Teeta

3) Kydd Jones

4) Quin NFN

5) Pnthn

Runners-Up: Abhi the Nomad, Mama Duke, Street Queer, Riders Against the Storm, Third Root

Jazz

1) White Ghost Shivers

2) Sarah Sharp

3) Elias Haslanger's Church on Monday

4) Atlas Maior

5) Red Young

Runners-Up: Ephraim Owens, Jitterbug Vipers, Brian Kremer, Blue Moon Jazz Quartet, Beto y los Fairlanes

Latin

1) Gina Chavez

2) Brownout

3) Superfónicos

4) Patricia Vonne

5) Como Las Movies

Runners-Up: Del Castillo, El Tule, Vallejo, Grupo Fantasma, Samba Bamba

Metal

1) Black Heart Saints

2) Bridge Farmers

3) Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

4) Eagle Claw

5) Immortal Guardian

Runners-Up: Mammoth Grinder, Doom Side of the Moon, Portrayal of Guilt, Ignitor, Runescarred

None-of-the-Above

1) Bob Schneider & the Moonlight Orchestra

2) White Ghost Shivers

3) Fragile Rock

4) DJ Confucius Jones

5) The Kraken Quartet

Runners-Up: Frederico7, Seu Jacinto, the Damn Torpedoes, the Guacamole Police, Christeene

Punk

1) Sailor Poon

2) Worm Suicide

3) Big Bill

4) Xetas

5) Blxpltn

Runners-Up: Cherubs, Fools, Riverboat Gamblers, US Weekly, A Giant Dog

Rock

1) Bob Schneider

2) Sweet Spirit

3) Vallejo

4) Cowboy Diplomacy

5) PR Newman

Runners-Up: Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad, Torino Black, the Boleys, Cherubs, Israel Nash

World

1) Grupo Massa

2) Mau Mau Chaplains

3) Atash

4) Ley Line

5) Frederico7

Runners-Up: Rattle Tree, Seu Jacinto, El Tule, Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour, Tio Chico

BEST AUSTIN MUSICIANS

Bass

1) Roscoe Beck

2) Bruce Hughes

3) Pat Harris

4) Daniel Durham

5) Kenneth Null

Runners-Up: Jonas Saks, Jimmy Blazer, Nick Clark, Mehdi Boudra, Scott McIntyre

Drums/Percussion

1) Brannen Temple

2) Mike Buck

3) Wayne Salzmann II

4) Andrew Stevens

5) Jake Rabin

Runners-Up: Katie Marie, Bruno Vinezof, Aric Garcia, Alex Marrero, Jose Gutierrez

Female Vocalist

1) Gina Chavez

2) Patricia Vonne

3) Alesia Lani

4) Mama Duke

5) Lex Land

Runners-Up: Tameca Jones, Ruthie Foster, Jackie Venson, Sabrina Ellis, Molly Burch

Guitar

1) Jackie Venson

2) David Grissom

3) Eve Monsees

4) Eric Tessmer

5) Gabriel Guardian

Runners-Up: Mark Sean, Jon Sanchez, Arielle, Leo Lydon, Jelly Ellington

Horns

1) Grupo Horns

2) Ephraim Owens

3) Big Wy's Brass Band

4) Oliver Steck

5) Elias Haslanger

Runners-Up: Kevin Flatt, Joshua Thompson, Hard Proof, Shinyribs Horns, Adrian Ruiz

Keyboards

1) Emily Gimble

2) Zack Morgan

3) Kevin Lovejoy

4) Michael Ramos

5) Jon Deas

Runners-Up: Danny Saldivar, Oliver Steck, David Grant, Dave Madden, Red Young

Male Vocals

1) Bob Schneider

2) Kevin Russell

3) Mobley

4) Eric Burton

5) Jake Lloyd

Runners-Up: Spencer Gibb, Guy Forsyth, Bobby Bookout, Ian Cochran, Tomar Williams

Miscellaneous Instrument

1) Guy Forsyth (harmonica)

2) Kevin Russell (ukulele)

3) Jeff Johnston (saw/telephone)

4) Oliver Steck (accordion)

5) Frank Almendra (cavaquinho)

Runners-Up: Patricia Vonne (castanets), Jeff Plankenhorn ("plank"/Dobro), Amy Moreland (mandolin), Greg Izor (harmonica), Ben Buck (beatbox)

Songwriter

1) Bob Schneider

2) Israel Nash

3) Jaimee Harris

4) Spencer Gibb

5) Madi Meeks

Runners-Up: Patricia Vonne, Woody Russell, Sarah Sharp, Walker Lukens, David Ramirez

Strings

1) Carrie Rodriguez

2) Warren Hood

3) Tosca String Quartet

4) Will Taylor

5) Eddie Dickerson

Runners-Up: David Perales, Haydn Vitera, Lauren Rochell, Curtis Thomas, Sadie Wolfe

Radio Station

1) KUTX

2) Austin City Limits Radio (formerly KGSR)

3) Sun Radio

4) KLBJ-FM

5) KOOP

Runners-Up: KUT, KVRX, 101X, KMFA, KAZI

HALL OF FAME