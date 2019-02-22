2018/19 Austin Music Industry Poll Top 10s
Nearly half of this year's Austin Music Poll/Austin Music Awards winners are now known
Fri., Feb. 22, 2019
Best Austin Music Photographer
1) Ismael Quintanilla
2) Todd V. Wolfson
3) Pooneh Ghana
4) David Brendan Hall
5) Roger Ho
RUNNERS-UP: Kim Yarborough, Mike Manewitz, Robert Hein, Brandon Navarro, Dave Prewitt
Best Equipment Rental
1) Rock N Roll Rentals
2) Music Lab
3) Strait Music Company
4) LoudMouth Rentals
5) Boss Tweed Backline
Best Instrument Repair
1) Strait Music Company
2) Austin Vintage Guitars
3) South Austin Music
4) Tommy's Drum Shop
5) Switched On
RUNNERS-UP: Westbank String Shop, Guitar Center, Dick DuBois, Sam Bass Music, Straight Frets Guitar Service
Best Live Music Booker
1) Trish Connelly (Cheer Up Charlies)
2) Austen Bailey (Mohawk)
3) Howdy Gals
4) Margin Walker
5) Anthony Stevenson (Come & Take It Live)
RUNNERS-UP: Zach Ernst (Antone's, Paramount Theatre), Adrienne Lake (Empire Control Room, Parish), Levi Murray (Electric Church), Gregg Ware (One-2-One Bar)
Best Live Music Venue
1) ACL Live at the Moody Theater
2) Mohawk
3) Continental Club
4) Saxon Pub
5) Antone's Nightclub
RUNNERS-UP: Come & Take It Live, Parker Jazz Club, Stubb's, Hotel Vegas, Barracuda
Best Live Sound Engineer
1) Paul Minor
2) Mike Manewitz
3) Richard Vannoy
4) Carles Zanetti
5) Curt Ganem
RUNNERS-UP: Shaun Shawnerson, Ky Williams, Carter Greeves, Grego Loboz, Max Deems
Best Local Label
1) Nine Mile
2) Super Secret
3) Modern Outsider
4) Keeled Scales
5) VMG (Vallejo Music Group)
RUNNERS-UP: Chicken Ranch, 12XU, Raw Paw, Holodeck, Austin Town Hall
Best Music Festival
1) Austin City Limits Music Festival
2) South by Southwest
3) UtopiaFest
4) Levitation
5) Saturnalia
RUNNERS-UP: Old Settler's, Waterloo Music Festival, Jmblya, Austin Terror Fest, Eastside Kings Festival
Austin Music Industry Hall of Fame
1) Jody Denberg
2) Nancy Coplin
3) Mike Buck
4) Michael Mordecai
5) Roland Swenson
RUNNERS-UP: Ruthie Foster, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), Dave Prewitt, Terrany Johnson (Tee Double), Kevin Wommack
Best Musical Instrument Store
1) South Austin Music
2) Strait Music Company
3) Austin Vintage Guitars
4) Tommy's Drum Shop
5) Switched On
RUNNERS-UP: Guitar Center, Rock N Roll Rentals, Austin Guitar House, Westbank String Shop, Fiddler's Green Music Shop
Best Music Support Nonprofit
1) Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM)
2) Austin Music Foundation
3) Black Fret
4) SIMS Foundation
5) Mosaic Sound Collective
RUNNERS-UP: Swan Songs, Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers, All ATX, Kids in a New Groove, Clifford Antone Foundation
Best Music Writer
1) Rachel Rascoe
2) Michael Corcoran
3) Kevin Curtin
4) Peter Blackstock
5) Doug Freeman
RUNNERS-UP: Greg Beets, Raoul Hernandez, Tim Stegall, Kahron Spearman, Libby Webster
Best Ongoing Music Residency
1) Monday Night Bluegrass, Radio Coffee & Beer
2) Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery
3) Lonelyland, Saxon Pub
4) Patrice Pike, Saxon Pub
5) Carrie Rodriguez's Laboratorio, Cactus Cafe
RUNNERS-UP: Dale Watson, Continental Club; Soul of a Musician Series, Threadgill's Old No. 1; Margaret Wright, Skylark Lounge; Resentments, Saxon Pub; TC Superstar, Electric Church/Hotel Vegas/Swan Dive
Best Poster Artist
1) Billie Buck
2) Gary Dorsey (Pixel Peach Studio)
3) Dan Grissom (Biscuit Press)
4) Billy Perkins
5) Grego Anderson (Mojohand)
RUNNERS-UP: Micael Priest, Ben Tipton, Evan Bozarth, Samantha Wendel, Jim Franklin
Best Producer
1) Omar Vallejo
2) Adrian Quesada
3) Chris "Frenchie" Smith
4) Danny Reisch
5) David Boyle
RUNNERS-UP: Travis Kennedy, Dwight Baker, Jim Eno, Lloyd Maines, Carter Greeves
Best Radio Music Program
1) Blue Monday With Mike Buck, Sun Radio
2) The Breaks With Confucius Jones and Fresh, KUTX
3) Eklektikos With John Aielli, KUTX
4) Jamaican Gold, KOOP
5) Horizontes, KUTX
RUNNERS-UP: No Control Radio, KLBJ; Left of the Dial, KUTX; A Hill Country Saturday With Kevin Connor, Sun Radio; The Dudley and Bob With Matt Show, KLBJ; Jason and Deb, 101X
Best Radio Personality
1) Laurie Gallardo, KUTX
2) Kevin Connor, Sun Radio
3) DJ Hella Yella, The Beat
4) Jody Denberg, KUTX
5) Rick McNulty, KUTX
RUNNERS-UP: Confucius Jones and Fresh, KUTX; John Aielli, KUTX; Loris Lowe, Austin City Limits Radio; Suzanna Choffel, Sun Radio; Taylor Wallace, KUTX
Best Record Store
1) Waterloo Records
2) End of an Ear
3) Antone's Records
4) Breakaway Records
5) BLK Vinyl
RUNNERS-UP: Piranha Records, Encore Records, The Sound Gallery, Big Henry's Vinyls & Gifts, Half Price Books
Best Recording Studio
1) 512 Studios
2) Arlyn Studios
3) Church House Studios
4) The Bubble
5) Orb Recording Studios
RUNNERS-UP: Same Sky Productions, Estuary Recording, Wire Recording Studio, Good Danny's, King Electric Recording Co.
Best Television/Film Composer
1) Graham Reynolds
2) Dave Prewitt
3) Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
4) Brian Satterwhite
5) Carl Thiel
RUNNERS-UP: Octopus Project, David Wingo, Cory Lewis, Justin Sherburn, Sam Lipman
